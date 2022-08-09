BALTIMORE – A hot, sunny afternoon in downtown Baltimore failed to deter a family from Ebensburg from experiencing one of Major League Baseball’s crown-jewel ballparks.
The Oravec family – father, Mike, 51; mother, Angie, 48; and son Max, 16 – were in Baltimore this past weekend, carrying on their tradition of visiting various stadiums throughout the summer.
On Sunday, the Oravecs were in town to watch the Pittsburgh Pirates top the Baltimore Orioles 8-1 in front of an estimated 16,000 fans, according to club officials.
Although both franchises have seen better days in past seasons – specifically in the late ’60s and ’70s, Mike Oravec said this trip was mainly about experiencing their first trip to Oriole Park at Camden Yards, the Baltimore facility now celebrating its 30th anniversary.
”We try to visit various parks, as much as we can,” he said.
To date, the family has attended games in Pittsburgh, Philadelphia, Detroit, Milwaukee, Washington and Cleveland.
”We’re all Pirate fans, and that goes back to my grandfather,” said Mike Oravec, who recalls his father and grandfather talking about the 1971 World Series between the two clubs.
“I was born in July of ’71, so I missed that series, but my dad took me to the seventh game of the 1979 series.”
Both Game 7s in those series took place at Memorial Stadium in northwest Baltimore and were won by Pittsburgh, which completed a dramatic comeback in 1979 after the Orioles took a 3-1 series lead.
Mike and Angie Oravec have been married for 23 years and were high school sweethearts at Bishop Carroll Catholic High School.
Their son, Max, is a pitcher and infielder for the Huskies.
Another son, Austin, was working and unable to make the family trip.
Mike Oravec said the Baltimore trip was a halfway stop-over, before continuing to Ocean City, Maryland. They also visit Pittsburgh every Oct. 13 to celebrate Bill Mazeroski Day, which commemorates the legendary 1960 walk-off homer by the Pirates second baseman to capture the World Series over the New York Yankees.
Even though the Pirates entered Tuesday’s play at 44-65, Max says he’s confident the team is taking the right steps during the current rebuilding stage – mainly by infusing young, talented players, such as Oneil Cruz, Jack Suwinski and Diego Castillo.
His father noted that the current Orioles roster is likely on the upswing, too, led by fourth-year manager Brandon Hyde.
