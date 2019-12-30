Not even 2 minutes into Monday night’s North American Hockey League game, the Johnstown Tomahawks already had scored twice.
While the remainder of a game against the Maine Nordiques didn’t unfold quite as easily as those early moments, the Tomahawks came back from the holiday break with a solid 4-2 victory in front of 1,902 fans at 1st Summit Arena @ Cambria County War Memorial.
“I thought we had a great team effort,” said Tomahawks forward Christian Gorscak after netting a goal and adding two assists. “I thought we started out really well. We kind of got complacent for a while, then we picked it up and earned the two points.”
The Tomahawks got out to a quick start with two goals in the first 1 minute, 42 seconds.
Carson Gallagher found the net 15 seconds into the game, not long after the pregame ceremonies concluded. Liam Whitehouse assisted.
“We won the puck along the wall and got it deep,” Tomahawks coach Mike Letizia said. “The puck went up to the point. We were screaming off the bench, ‘Get it right to the net.’ It’s early in the game. You don’t know how he’ll be if he’s tested. Gally (Gallagher) got a nice deflection and put it in.”
Max Kouznetsov made it 2-0 just over a minute later with his 13th goal. Spencer DenBeste and Gorscak had assists.
“We came in and had two good practices,” Kouznetsov said. “Coach said we’ve got to start hard because they’re coming off break too. We came in and worked harder than they did and got a few bounces to go our way.”
Maine’s Timmy Vent put his team back into the contest with a goal at 4:55. The score stood the rest of the period. Johnstown only had three shots on goal, but scored on two of those.
Gorscak made it 3-1 at 10:26 of the second period. DenBeste and Kouznetsov assisted as the combination maintained its scoring touch while combining for three goals and five assists.
“They’re feeling it right now,” Letizia said of the trio. “I don’t think they had as much dominance as they’ve had in other games but they ended up with a bunch of points. Sometimes when you’re going the right way things just happen for you. They’re delivering.”
The Nordiques closed within 3-2 as Noah Kane converted a Tomahawks’ miscue in the defensive zone into a Maine goal at 16:12.
“They’re a good team,” Letizia said. “They like to run-and-gun a bit. You’ve got to take care of the puck. Otherwise they’re going to get their chances.”
Maine’s Cale Dubrul took a slashing penalty with 12 seconds remaining in the second period.
The penalty was costly as DenBeste converted the ensuing power play with his 15th goal only 27 seconds into the final period. Gorscak and Tristan Poissant had assists.
Johnstown’s Alex Tracy had 10 saves and improved to 9-3-1 with a 2.42 goals against average and .917 save percentage. Maine’s Avery Sturtz had 11 saves.
The Tomahawks reportedly had nearly 1,000 walk-up fans on Monday. Another big crowd is expected on Tuesday for the annual New Year’s Eve game at 6 p.m. against the Nordiques.
“Playing at home is unbelievable,” Kouznetsov said. “Every night is awesome seeing the fans out there. It gives us a little boost of energy the other team doesn’t have and gives us a little more urge to battle harder and get that win.”
