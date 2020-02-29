The Turkeyfoot Valley boys basketball team scored the first six points of Friday night’s District 5 Class A consolation game.
But Southern Fulton tallied the next 19 as the Rams’ shooting went cold at the Pitt-Johnstown Sports Center.
The first-half drought – 9 minutes, 8 seconds without a point – was too much for the fourth-seeded Rams to overcome in a 65-52 loss to the third-seeded Indians.
“If we’re scoring six points in a quarter we’re in major, major trouble,” said Turkeyfoot Valley coach Eric Swank, whose team closed a 15-10 season. “They played us well. On the other hand, our shots just weren’t falling. Probably three-quarters of them were halfway down and just popped back out. It was a bad shooting half to say the least.”
Southern Fulton takes a 17-8 record into the PIAA Tournament against the District 3 runner-up on March 6.
“They did a great job,” Swank said. “Everything we threw at them, they had an answer for. I’ve got to commend their coach.”
Turkeyfoot Valley played with its starting five the entire game until a substitution in the closing seconds. Senior starter Adam Reckner missed the game with an injury.
Junior Tanner Colflesh scored 31 points. Colflesh ranked third in the nation with a 39.5 scoring average, according to MaxPreps. Colflesh had eight first-half points, but had 23 in the second half.
“They had a good game plan on him in the first half,” Swank said. “He was shooting good.
“They just weren’t falling down for him. Normally he’s going to make those shots. It was like there was a lid on that rim.”
Senior Gavin Stimmel had 14 points for Turkeyfoot Valley. Senior Gabriel Stotler led Southern Fulton with 19 points.
Senior Josh Stocker had 13 points and sophomore Konner Pittman had 12.
