ODENTON, Md. – Friday’s four-goal first-period rampage by the Maryland Black Bears gave them the eventual margin they used to dispose of the Johnstown Tomahawks, winning 6-2 at Piney Orchard Ice Arena.
Kareem El Bashir (3:06), Samuel Stitz (4:36), Dimitry Kebreau (7:22) and Christian Catalano (16:24) posted goals during the first period for Maryland. Johnstown’s Anthony Galante, with assists from Ethan Perrault and Johnny Ulicny, scored at the 8:41 mark of the first to make it 3-1.
The Black Bears’ Gabriel Westling recorded the second period’s lone goal, cashing in at 17:58. Branden Piku’s goal 31 seconds into the third put the hosts ahead 6-1.
The Tomahawks’ Justin Rapp set the final with his first goal of the campaign at 13:00. Zach Hixon and Perrault were credited with assists.
Maryland improved its league-best record to 14-3-0 with 28 points, 18 points better than Johnstown.
