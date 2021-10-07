Two former college basketball players who are area coaches will start an AAU basketball program in Johnstown.
Greater Johnstown High School coach Ryan Durham and Westmont Hilltop High School assistant coach Casey Craig founded the Big Shots Elite Tri-States team.
Durham played at NCAA Division II Pitt-Johnstown and Craig played at Division III Juniata College. Craig later worked in the front office of the NBA's Boston Celtics.
The Big Shots Elite Tri-States team will develop youth basketball players from Pennsylvania and surrounding states.
"Basketball presents so many important life lessons that will help our student-athletes grow as players and individuals," said Durham, Big Shots Elite Tri-States director. "We are excited to leverage the many resources and relationships that the Big Shots organization has to offer. We will be able to provide players from this area and beyond the opportunity to play basketball at the college level if that is their goal."
The Big Shots Elite Tri-States team will play most of its tournaments in Pennsylvania, West Virginia and Ohio.
"We are very happy to begin our work with Ryan, Casey and many amateur basketball players in Pennsylvania and the surrounding states," said Kevin Schneider, vice president of the Big Shots organization. "We continue to grow our brand across the country and this presence helps to extend our leadership position in the world of amateur basketball.
"Helping kids to achieve their goals and dreams within the game of basketball and beyond is what we have and will continue to accomplish."
For more information: 814 421-4219 or bigshotselitetristates@gmail.com.
