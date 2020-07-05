JENNERSTOWN – Georgia native Bubba Pollard won the Championship Auto Racing Series (CARS) Tour Late Model race on Saturday at Jennerstown Speedway Complex.
Coming out of a caution, Pollard led the final 116 laps to finish ahead of Sammy Smith. Pollard earned his third win of the 2020 CARS Tour season and the $20,000 grand prize of the Thomas Automotive American Freedom 300. Pollard began the race in fifth place.
In the Champion Racing Association (CRA) Tour pro Late Model race, Ohio native Cody Coughlin led the final 78 laps of the race and eventually took the checkered flag and the $5,000 prize.
