SIDMAN – Roy Dunn was losing, but he never lost his composure.
The Westmont Hilltop senior pinned Forest Hills’ Noah Teeter – a returning state medalist who is ranked fourth in PIAA Class 2A – to win the 138-pound title at the District 6 Section 4 tournament on Tuesday night.
The top two finishers in each weight will advance to Saturday’s District 6 tournament in Altoona.
Teeter has missed most of the pandemic-shortened season with a knee injury.
“I felt like I had a better gas tank,” Dunn said. “I’m always trying to do the next thing right, taking it one step at a time, trusting what I can do, trusting my coaching and my moves. I knew that if I just kept hitting my stuff, eventually I’d come out on top.”
Teeter scored takedowns in the first and third periods to build a 5-0 lead but after he released Dunn in the third, the Westmont wrestler threw him to his back and picked up the fall.
“I had that overhook, and he was pressuring into me,” Dunn said. “I figured if there’s any time to hit it, now’s the time. I went for it and it worked out.”
Teeter rebounded for a victory in the “true second” match and is one of nine Rangers to earn spots in the district tournament.
Tony DiPaola (113), Easton Toth (126), Jackson Arrington (132) and Ryan Weyandt (160) won championships for the Rangers, while Snoop Shilcosky (106), Hunter Forcellini (120), Dustin Flinn (145) and Ryan Shaw (215) joined Teeter as runners-up.
“I thought our guys wrestled well,” Forest Hills coach Jake Strayer said. “(There are) always things we can improve on, but overall, the team wrestled tough tonight. Hoping to carry this momentum into the weekend.”
Westmont Hilltop’s Hudson Holbay (152), Hunter Holbay (172) and Tanner Dluhos (215) joined Dunn as champions, and Hilltoppers Connor Lamantia (113), Madox Muto (189) and Noah Gresh (285) advanced by finishing second.
Richland’s Cooper Warshel scored a 9-2 decision over Flinn to win the 145-pound weight class.
“Dustin’s a good opponent,” said Warshel, a returning PIAA medalist who is ranked ninth in the state by PA Power Wrestling. “I know there are a lot of good kids coming up. I feel very prepared. There was talk about what weight class would be ideal for me. I feel like I have a lot to prove, and 145 is a very deep bracket. I feel like this is the best bracket to do it in.”
Ethan Zukus (126) and Allen Mangus (132) also qualified for the district tournament.
Mason Gibson, who was Bishop McCort Catholic’s lone entrant, captured the 120-pound title with a medical forfeit victory over Forcellini.
DiPaola pinned Lamantia at 113 pounds, and the Toth scored a fall over Zukus at 126.
Arrington, who is ranked first in the state at 132 pounds, continued his dominating run through his junior season with a technical fall over Mangus in the first-place match. Weyandt won his title by medical forfeit over Blairsville’s Cole Stuchal.
Hudson Holbay, a District 6 champion in 2019, scored a first-period takedown and a pair of backpoints, then made it stand up in a 4-1 victory over Marion Center’s Gavin Stewart.
Hunter Holbay, Hudson’s twin, also scored four first-period points in his 7-4 triumph over Marion Center’s Aidan Cattau.
Dluhos, another returning 6-2A champion, pinned Shaw at 215.
