Duke University golfer Rylie Heflin won the 87th Pennsylvania Golf Association Women’s Amateur on the first playoff hole on Wednesday at Sunnehanna Country Club.
Heflin, of Hartefeld National, finished tied at 221 with Vanderbilt University player Natasha Kiel of Jericho National Golf Club after the third round on Wednesday.
Coastal Carolina golfer Clare Gimpel of White Marsh Valley Country Club placed third, two strokes behind the leaders.
Heflin shot a 70 on Wednesday after her rounds of 74 and 77, respectively, through the first two days. Keil shot a 73 in the final round after carding a 75 and a 73. Gimpel also had a final-round 73.
Somerset Country Club’s Vileska Gelpi, a Rockwood Area High School graduate, shot a 257 and placed 33rd.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.