DuBOIS, Pa. – For the first time since 2011, the DuBois Central Catholic Cardinals boys basketball team was victorious in the PIAA Class 1A state tournament on Tuesday night.
That year, DuBois Central Catholic knocked off the District 6 top seed in Bishop Carroll 58-47. Tuesday night also saw the Cardinals take down another District 6 team – this time they defeated Conemaugh Valley, 70-50, at the Varischetti Sports Complex.
It’s no secret the DuBois Central Catholic offense runs through Alec Srock. That was evident as the senior had a monster first half with 20 points and 12 rebounds as the Cardinals held a 32-19 halftime lead. But while the Blue Jays would make an adjustment and actually hold Srock scoreless in the third quarter, the fellow Cardinals stepped up to score 17 points in the third to help keep the lead en route to the victory.
Srock finished the game with 27 points and 20 rebounds, while Andrew Green scored 12 points off the bench in the second half to help the Cardinals pull away from the Blue Jays on their home court. Luke Swisher also added 10 points and five boards.
“(Conemaugh Valley) went box-and-one (on Srock),” DCC coach Dom Varacallo said about when the Blue Jays held Srock to a scoreless third quarter. “I think they figured Alec had 20 and 12 at the half, what else do they have? So you saw Swisher with 10, you saw Andrew Green with 12. I thought Brendan Paisley had some timely shots as well when they went box-and-one. I get why they did it but also we proved we’re more than just one player.”
“They’re a good team,” Conemaugh Valley coach Eric Miller said about DuBois Central Catholic. “We knew that coming in. We didn’t know a lot about them, but from what we’ve seen and the films we’ve watched, we knew they were going to be very, very tough to be.”
After the Blue Jays were up 3-0 originally, DuBois CC went on a 14-2 run before Conemaugh Valley hit a couple threes to get it to 16-11 after the first quarter.
The Cardinals (19-8) then outscored the Blue Jays 16-8 to take a 32-19 lead at the break.
However, the Blue Jays made changes on defense and they started to chip away at the lead while using the 3-ball from Logan Kent – who scored a team-high 19 points – Zach Malfer and Noah Miller.
“(Srock) was just so strong inside and out and we just had to know where he was and we shut him down (in the third quarter),” Miller said. “When we did that, I thought we’ve got to try something to stop him. It contained him for a little while – it didn’t shut him down completely ... At the same time, we went to our press. Our press has been really effective for us all year. It wasn’t bad tonight but it didn’t get the steals that we wanted. So we were trying to use our full court press back into that box-and-one defense but they figured it out and started chipping away at us.”
A 10-2 run put Conemaugh Valley (14-12) back in in, but that’s when the rest of the Cardinals stepped up and made things happen.
With the score at 34-29, Dylan Hanna made a bucket underneath with an assist from Jalen Kosko. Green then hit a mid-range shot from the baseline to get the lead back to nine before Malfer hit a three.
After a couple of Swisher free throws and a Kent corner three, Green hit a corner three of his own to give DuBois Central Catholic a 43-35 lead, but the Blue Jays would eventually cut it down to four once again before Green scored inside and Kosko hit a layup at the buzzer to give a 49-41 third-quarter lead.
“I thought the defense in the first half was pretty solid,” Varacallo said. “You saw what (Conemaugh Valley) can do. When they get hot, they’re tough to stop ... I thought our first half defense was extremely solid and it set the tone for the game. When they made their run, our defense in the first half really gave us a cushion in the first half to be able to absorb that and to springboard forward in the fourth quarter.
“From that standpoint, we are a team, we shared the ball and everybody stepped up to get a great team win on our home floor in the state playoffs. What an amazing accomplishment.”
The Blue Jays then got the deficit to 54-45 early in the fourth quarter, but Srock broke his scoreless streak with a triple of his own to give DuBois Central Catholic a 57-45 lead.
From there, Conemaugh Valley would miss some 3s and DuBois Central Catholic would get rebounds as the Blue Jays would continually put the Cardinals at the charity stripe.
Srock capped things off with a couple of free throws to set the final at 70-50.
“It’s been 11 years,” Varacallo said. “From a goals standpoint, we’ve got some more work to do. But I’d say it’s a great accomplishment for our group. We wanted it and we found a way to get it done. It was a great night. For the school community, you could see the atmosphere. I was extremely proud of our family atmosphere here at Central and what happened tonight. I’m just very thankful for their support. It’s really a blessing to be the head coach at DuBois Central Catholic.”
The Cardinals will now face the top seed out of the WPIAL in Bishop Canevin on Friday in the second round. Bishop Canevin took care of business on Tuesday night in a 70-43 win over Johnsonburg.
“(Bishop Canevin) is a strong team out of the WPIAL,” Varacallo said. “We’ve got our work cut out for us and we’re excited about the opportunity. We do feel like we missed an opportunity on Saturday (in the D-9 title game loss to Elk County Catholic) but I told the guys we’ve got another opportunity tonight and they seized it and took advantage of the moment.”
Conemaugh Valley finished the year at 14-12.
“I just told my guys that this season, because we lost this game, it doesn’t change the fact that they’re a very good basketball team,” Miller said, as it was also the team’s first state tourney berth since 2010. “I thanked my seniors and upperclassmen for giving me everything they had and I challenged the younger ones to work over the summer and do this again next year.”
It was the last game for its six seniors – starters Kent, Malfer and Blake Levis, as well as reserves Nick and Noah Heltzel and Casey Percinsky.
“Logan Kent, Zach Malfer and Blake Levis have been playing for me since they were in fifth grade,” Miller said. “It’s been a pleasure to coach them all the way up. I thanked them for all those years. We put the work in when they were little and it paid some dividends this year.”
