JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – Tre’Sean Wiggins considers Johnstown as his hometown after residing in the area and raising a family here for a decade.
Perhaps appropriately, the World Boxing Association/North American Boxing Association welterweight champion will have an opportunity to add to his resume in the ring at 1st Summit Arena @ Cambria County War Memorial.
“This is a dream come true,” said Wiggins, who will fight on May 13. "I’ve been trying to do this for a very long time. I’ve got a lot of support here. I want to bring it on to my fans and put on a good show.”
Wiggins is part of the team at Kastle Boxing in Johnstown.
Kastle Boxing owner and coach Brock Kull fronted a press conference at 1st Summit Arena on Wednesday. State Sen. Wayne Langerholc Jr., R-Richland Township, and state Rep. Jim Rigby, R-Ferndale, each spoke at the event and presented Wiggins with a legislative proclamation in honor of his championship.
“We want to bring boxing right here to the War Memorial. Fill this place,” Kull said. “We’ll show (boxing promoter) Don King, who Tre’Sean signed with, that we can support a champion in Johnstown and that we have a premier facility. I truly feel we have a partner in 1st Summit Arena.”
Wiggins was born in Newburgh, New York, to a single mother, the oldest of five children. According to a release distributed at Wednesday’s event, Wiggins grew up amid adversity, with one of his brothers in prison and another brother a victim of a murder.
He moved to Johnstown with his wife and three children almost 10 years ago.
Wiggins won the WBA/NABA welterweight title by knockout in the third round against Cody Wilson on Jan. 29, 2022.
Kull explained to a crowd that included a dozen boxing fans as well as the media that promoters probably figured Wiggins would lose to the highly regarded Wilson.
Wiggins used that perception as motivation.
“They called us for an opportunity," Wiggins said. "We were ‘there to lose.’ Obviously, we came in on the ‘B’ side, but I knew in my heart that I was going to put on a show. It was the last shot because I was getting ready to hang it up.
“It just felt like it wasn’t in the cards for me. I finally said, ‘You know what, let’s go get this last shot. I don’t care who it is. I’m going to give it everything I’ve got. I’m going to dedicate every day to the gym. Eat, drink and sleep boxing for the next six weeks.’ That’s what I did and we came out on top.”
‘A dream come true.’ Johnstown boxer Tre’Sean Wiggins talks about defending his World Boxing Association/North American Boxing Association Welterweight title on May 13 at 1st Summit Arena. pic.twitter.com/W9kPPVKUEJ— Michael Mastovich (@masty81) February 8, 2023
His first successful title defense produced a first-round knock out of Travis Castellon in June 2022. This past month, Wiggins again successfully defended the crown with a unanimous, 10-round decision over Nigel Fennell.
Kull described Wiggins as the “people’s champion” because of his difficult road to success, as well as the boxer's willingness to interact with fans, especially youngsters.
After the 10-round fight in Miami on Jan. 21, Kull noted that Wiggins opted to sign autographs and pose for photographs with young fans rather than retreat to his hotel to rest.
“That’s a people’s champion,” Kull said. “Every town needs a champion. Right now is your time, Johnstown.”
Wiggins’ three children are students within the Westmont Hilltop School District. All three joined his wife to attend Wednesday’s event.
“I love my hometown, Newburgh, New York, and I’ll never forget them,” Wiggins said, “but Johnstown is my new home I represent. I go out to York to train when I train for fights. I’ve got three cities in the bank, and I represent them all with pride. They all know me as the hometown hero, and that’s what I’ll be.”
Chad Mearns, 1st Summit Arena box office/marketing manager, said tickets to the May 13 boxing event will go on sale on March 2. Mearns said beginning on that date, fans may purchase tickets at the arena box office, or online at www.Ticketmaster.com or www.1stsummitarena.com.
“We want to make sure this is an event that is affordable to anybody, any family that wants to come,” Mearns said. “We want to make sure we get the support for the champ that he deserves.
“I’ve seen boxing live and I’ve seen boxing live in this building,” Mearns added. “It’s a lot of fun, even if you’re somebody who is just familiar with the sport on a basic level. To have that coming back to Johnstown and making it available to local sports fans is something that I think anyone who is here that night is going to be glad they bought that ticket.”
Kull recited some of Johnstown’s boxing history, noting that 227 professional boxing matches have been held in the city since 1893.
Kull said 21 boxing events have been contested at the War Memorial Arena. He cited two marquee bouts, one involving two former world champions, Sugar Ray Robinson and Willie Pep, on Oct. 1, 1965. Another paired future heavyweight champion James “Buster” Douglas against Mel Daniels on April 24, 1982. Despite being a 42-to-1 underdog, Douglas went on to upset heavyweight champion Mike Tyson in Tokoyo, Japan, in 1990.
“We are going to have world class championship boxing, right here, and we’re going to fill this arena,” Langerholc said. “It’s going to be an exciting night to watch the champ defend his title.”
