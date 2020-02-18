STATE COLLEGE – A leg injury suffered last week held Illinois star Ayo Dosunmu out of his team’s double-digit loss to Rutgers on Saturday.
On Tuesday, Dosunmu returned to the court in a major way as he scored a game-high 24 points to lead Illinois to a 62-56 road win over No. 9 Penn State.
“He’s a great player,” Penn State guard Myles Dread said. “Great players make great plays.”
The loss snapped Penn State’s (20-6, 10-5 Big Ten) eight-game winning streak that began on Jan. 18.
After the game, Penn State coach Pat Chambers said he implored his players in the locker room to coalesce around the loss, rather than ruminate over it and allow it to linger.
“I said that to them in the locker room after that game, we have to come closer together now,” Chambers said. “This isn’t the time to point fingers. This isn’t the time to run away from each other. It’s the time to come together and get even closer, and have that family atmosphere even tighter – that trust, that belief.”
Penn State shot just 38% (21 of 58) from the floor, and it only connected on 4 of its 19 attempts from 3-point territory. Illinois (17-9, 9-6 Big Ten) finished 24-of-54 (44%).
“We haven’t shot this poorly, and again, I want to give Illinois credit – they sped us up, they disrupted,” Chambers said. “But 4-for-19, the way we’ve been playing, obviously was a little shocking to me.”
The Nittany Lions were without starter Myreon Jones, who is out with an illness, for the fourth consecutive game.
Penn State built a 4-0 first-half lead before the teams jostled through the early parts of the first 20 minutes trading the advantage.
With 2:52 remaining in the first half, Penn State’s Mike Watkins made a basket to tie the score at 26. Dosunmu then connected on two free throws, and teammate Giorgi Bezhanishvili hit a layup to send Illinois into the half with a 30-26 lead.
Lamar Stevens, Penn State’s leading scorer this season, only logged 11 minutes of action in the first 20 minutes after running into foul trouble early.
Stevens scored four points in the first half.
“I thought that some of these guys had some open (shots) that they had been making, and they just didn’t go in tonight,” Chambers said. “That happens.
“It’s the game of basketball.”
Penn State erased an eight-point deficit midway through the second half with a 9-0 run that culminated when Izaiah Brockington connected on a jumper to give the Nittany Lions a 41-40 lead with 10:57 remaining in the second half.
Illinois took advantage of a 2:28 Penn State scoring drought after and led, 50-43, at the 6:07 mark in the second half.
Penn State’s Seth Lundy made two three throws to cut Illinois’ lead to 58-56 with just over one minute left to play, but a Dosunmu layup on his team’s ensuing possession pushed the lead to four points to end Penn State’s comeback attempt.
Stevens finished with a team-high 13 points for the Nittany Lions. Brockington ended with 10, and Lundy finished with nine.
“I want to start off with the job that Da’Monte Williams did on arguably a guy I think is the most talented player in our league in Stevens,” Illinois coach Brad Underwood said.
“I can say that because he has torched us in my first two years here. Da’Monte didn’t score a point tonight. He grabbed four rebounds, but I was so comfortable with him on the court guarding (Stevens). We put a little package together to try to bother him.”
Illinois center Kofi Cockburn tallied 14 points and seven rebounds.
Tuesday’s win snaps a four-game Illinois losing streak that saw it fall from the latest AP Top 25 poll.
Penn State travels to Indiana on Sunday.
