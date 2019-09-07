BOSWELL – On another team, Dom DiPaolo might be able to put up some gaudy receiving numbers, but for Blacklick Valley, the senior is relied upon on to do a little bit of everything.
On Friday night that meant throwing two touchdown passes, rushing for another score and helping to shut down the opposition’s best player.
At the end of the night the most important statistic for DiPaolo was the number one, as the Vikings picked up their first win of the season by beating North Star 27-7.
“It feels great,” DiPaolo said.
“Coming off two losses in a row, it feels great.”
Blacklick Valley (1-2) was outscored 90-7 in losses to WestPAC powers Portage and Meyersdale, but coach Rich Price knew that didn’t tell the whole story about his team.
“People look at the scores and think ‘Oh, Blacklick got blown out,’ “ Price said. “That didn’t happen. We ran out of gas to two doggone good football teams.”
On Friday night, the Vikings jumped on North Star (1-2) quickly, with DiPaolo playing a key role as Blacklick Valley took a 21-0 lead. For the night, DiPaolo was 7-of-9 passing for 129 yards. He also ran for 56 yards and caught a pass for 15 yards.
“Dom would be a top-five receiver in any league in the area, but he knows what he needs to do on this team,” Price said. “With him in the backfield along with Isaac Thomas and Josh Little, we have a pretty formidable rushing attack.”
DiPaolo gave Blacklick Valley its first lead of the season when he found the end zone from a yard out with 5:21 remaining in the first quarter. Ian McGhee’s extra point made it 7-0.
On Blacklick Valley’s next possession, Kolten Szymusiak, who also plays quarterback for the Vikings, came in on a fourth-and-5 situation from the North Star 8. He couldn’t find an open receiver and instead scrambled for the touchdown. The Vikings also turned a potential negative into a positive on the point-after try, as Cody Williams couldn’t get the hold down but instead ran it in for a 15-0 lead.
The biggest play of the night came on Blacklick’s third possession, courtesy of DiPaolo and Thomas. DiPaolo found his senior running back down the middle of the field for a 74-yard touchdown pass that put the Vikings firmly in control.
It wasn’t DiPaolo’s favorite play of the night, however. That was the 27-yard touchdown pass he tossed to Noah McEvoy for the final score of the night.
“I’d say the last one was better,” DiPaolo said of the third-and-long play on which he dropped the ball over a defender and into McEvoy’s waiting arms.
DiPaolo and Price were also quick to credit the play of the offensive line.
“I’m just so proud of those guys up front,” Price said of Joe Beiler, McGhee, Jake Napolitano, Rudy Lanzendorfer, and Kyle and Chris Clark.
Thomas had 73 yards rushing, 80 receiving and a pick.
He and DiPaolo also played a key role on a defense that kept North Star out of the end zone and held Alec Supanick without a catch.
“We knew he’s their big-play guy,” Price said of Supanick, who still managed to make the biggest play of the night for North Star, as he plucked a DiPaolo fumble out of mid-air and took it 23 yards for a defensive touchdown.
North Star’s Ty Maluchnik ran for 85 yards, and Kyle Price completed eight passes for 110 yards, but the Cougars were hurt by five personal foul penalties.
“We had a lot of yards tonight,” North Star coach Wes Berkebile said. “We just couldn’t finish drives.”
North Star will visit Windber on Friday night, while Blacklick Valley hosts Shade.
