DAVIDSVILLE – Through the air or on the ground, the Portage Mustangs offense moved the ball at will against the Conemaugh Township Indians on their way to a 63-0 victory on Friday evening.
Powered by strong play from quarterback Connor Price and running back Gabe Forst, the Mustangs took the lead on their first possession of the game and never looked back.
Price and Forst combined for 284 yards and five touchdowns in the win, pushing the Mustangs to a 6-1 record on the season. Price added 83 yards and a touchdown with his arm, with 53 of those yards coming from pass completions to Forst.
“I just try to do whatever I can with what I have running the ball or passing the ball,” said Price following his big performance. “I have to credit our lineman, they carry the offense basically.”
After forcing an Indians punt to open the game, the Mustangs methodically moved the ball downfield and into opposing territory before Price found Kaden Claar wide open for a 30-yard touchdown pass. Dylan Tubbs knocked through the first of his five extra points and the visiting Mustangs were in front 7-0 early.
A punt on their second possession was the only setback the Mustangs faced all evening when they had the ball, moving the ball almost at will from start to finish. Price doubled the Mustangs lead with an eight-yard touchdown run and started a sequence where the Mustangs scored touchdowns on three consecutive plays over the course of the first quarter and into the second.
Jackson Byer pinned the Mustangs in the shadow of their own end zone with a coffin corner punt, but Forst rescued his team on the very next play, going 97 yards untouched for the score and a 21-0 Mustangs lead.
That lead was pushed to 28-0 on the very next offensive snap for the Mustangs when Price broke away for a 61-yard score, his second touchdown in less than five minutes of game time. In the span of three plays, the Mustangs accumulated 166 yards of offense and saw their lead expand by three scores.
As the offense was doing its thing, the Mustangs defense was taking care of business as well, completely stifling anything the Indians offense threw at them.
“We flew to the ball and we played the ball well in the air too,” said Mustangs’ coach Gary Gouse.
“They threw the ball a lot and our kids did what they are coached to do.”
The Indians were only able to muster 76 total yards of offense on the game and only picked up seven first downs. As a result, the Mustangs forced seven Indians punts and a turnover on downs without allowing the hosts to ever even enter the red zone.
Comfortably in front, the Mustangs never let up and continued to pour it on, using a bevy of offensive weapons at their disposal. Freshman quarterback Andrew Miko saw action under center and tossed a touchdown pass to Seth Georg. On the next drive, Price found pay dirt for a third time, keeping his balance and following blockers on the way to a 33-yard score to send the teams into the halftime break with the scoreboard reading 42-0 for the visitors.
“Our kids played hard but they (Portage) got some big plays on us,” said Indians’ coach Tony Penna Jr.
“They’re so balanced and so deep they’re going to get those plays.”
Portage kept their foot on the gas in the second half, adding another three touchdowns before the final horn sounded.
Forst and Tyler Spaid added a pair of touchdowns in the third quarter, then Koby Kargo put an exclamation point on the win with a touchdown of his own to set the final.
“We’re on a mission,” said Gouse following the win.
“We know what’s coming up and we’re pumped for next week.”
