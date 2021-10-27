Seventeen area girls' volleyball teams have advanced to their respective district playoffs as announced on Wednesday by District 5 and 6.
Berlin Brothersvalley (18-2) and Bedford (16-3) earned No. 1 seeds in District 5 Class 1A and 2A, respectively. Somerset (15-3) is the top team in the District 5-6 Class 3A bracket and is guaranteed a spot in the finals.
Four District 5 Class 1A quarterfinals will take place at 7 p.m. Thursday night. Berlin hosts No. 8 seed Northern Bedford County (6-11). No. 2 seed and defending champ Conemaugh Township (14-4) entertains No. 7 Meyersdale (6-10). Fourth-seeded Shade (14-5) hosts No. 5 seed Fannett-Metal (12-8), and No. 6 seed Shanksville-Stonycreek (11-6) travels to No. 3 seed Tussey Mountain (12-3).
Semifinals are slated for Monday with the championship match set for 7 p.m. Wednesday at Windber Area High School.
The District 5 Class 2A semifinal start at 7 p.m. Tuesday. Bedford hosts No. 4 seed North Star (8-8). No. 3 seed Everett (11-7) travels to take on defending champion Chestnut Ridge (11-6), the No. 2 seed. The finals are slated for 7 p.m. on Nov. 4 at Windber Area High School.
In the District 6 Class 1A bracket, No. 7 seed Portage (14-5) hosts No. 10 seed Juniata Valley (9-8) at 7 p.m. Thursday, with the winner advancing to face No. 2 seed West Branch (16-0) on Monday. No. 11 seed Ferndale (7-11) travels to No. 6 seed Bellwood-Antis (14-4), with the victor set to face No. 3 seed Homer-Center (14-1) on Monday in the quarterfinals. Twelfth-seeded Bishop Carroll Catholic (6-12) makes the trek to fifth-seeded Claysburg-Kimmel (15-3), with No. 4 seed West Shamokin (12-2) awaiting the winner.
Bishop Guilfoyle Catholic is the top seed. Quarterfinals will take place Monday, followed by Wednesday's semifinals and the finals on Nov. 6.
In the District 6 Class 2A pairings, No. 2 seed Central Cambria (15-3) and No. 3 seed Forest Hills (14-4) earned byes and spots in the quarterfinals. The Red Devils and Rangers are ranked No. 7 and 9, respectively, in the latest Pennsylvania Volleyball Coaches Association poll.
No. 7 seed Cambria Heights (12-5) hosts No. 10 seed Westmont Hilltop (10-7) at 7 p.m. Thursday. The victor will meet Central Cambria in Tuesday's quarterfinals. No. 12 seed Northern Cambria (7-8) travels to face No. 5 seed Tyrone (11-5), with the winner meeting No. 4 Bald Eagle Area (11-5) on Tuesday. Forest Hills awaits the winner of No. 6 Marion Center (11-4) and No. 11 seed Penns Valley (8-10).
Philipsburg-Osceola (14-0) is the defending district champion and PIAA runner-up. Semifinals are scheduled for Nov. 4 with the finals slated on Nov. 6.
Somerset will meet the winner of Tuesday's matchup between No. 2 seed Hollidaysburg (8-7) and No. 3 seed Bellefonte (2-14) on Nov. 4 at a site and time to be announced.
