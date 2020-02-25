District 5 released a list of six athletes, three boys and three girls, Tuesday who have been selected as this year’s Athletic Director’s Association scholarship program award winners.
The recipients each receive a $1,000 scholarship and area athletes include Cara Augustine of North Star, Jamie Emerick of Chestnut Ridge, Connor Adams of Conemaugh Township, and Drake Gindlesperger of Meyersdale.
• Augustine, the daughter of John and Rhonda Augustine of Boswell, has earned letters in volleyball and basketball. Her future goals are to earn a doctorate in pharmacy at the University of Pittsburgh, and work in the hospital setting.
• Emerick, the daughter of Richie and Paula Emerick of Schellsburg, has earned letters in track, softball and is the wrestling statistician. Her future goals are to attend Penn State Altoona and obtain a degree in nursing to eventually become a certified nurse anesthetist.
• Adams, the son of Barbara and Wayne Adams of Davidsville, has earned multiple letters in football, basketball and baseball. His future plans are to attend St. Francis University or Washington & Jefferson College, and major in cyber security with a minor in business to begin his own business.
• Gindlesperger, the son of Craig and Jami Gindlesperger of Meyersdale, has earned multiple letters in football, wrestling and baseball. His future plan is to attend Duquesne University and become a pharmacist with a doctorate.
The other two recipients are Kaitlyn Maxwell of Everett and Ian Sherlock of Northern Bedford.
