Three first-round matches will kick off the District 5 Class AA duals tournament on Thursday evening. All three matches begin at 7 p.m. Seven-time defending champion Chestnut Ridge (10-0) is the top seed, earning a bye into Saturday’s semifinals, which will take place inside the Lions’ gym. The championship match is set for 2 p.m. on Saturday.
No. 4 seed North Star (7-2) hosts No. 5 seed Meyersdale (6-2). The winner will meet Chestnut Ridge at 11 a.m. Saturday in New Paris.
Second-seeded Berlin Brothersvalley (7-1) entertains No. 7 seed Bedford (7-4). No. 3 seed Northern Bedford (8-2) hosts No. 6 seed Tussey Mountain (7-3) in the other quarterfinal. Saturday’s semifinal will begin at 11 a.m. Saturday.
