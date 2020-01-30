District 5 Team Tournament
North Star 40, Meyersdale 37: In Boswell, senior 126-pounder Eli Brougher recorded a pin in just 18 seconds to lift the fourth-seeded Cougars past the fifth-seeded Red Raiders. North Star (11-4) advances to Saturday’s Class AA semifinal against seven-time defending district champion Chestnut Ridge.
“It’s always the goal to get to Saturday,” North Star coach Tim Rosa said. “We definitely didn’t wrestle our best, but we’re happy to move on. We’re definitely going to have to turn it up a notch on Saturday.”
North Star trailed 37-34 heading into the final bout, but having a battle-tested senior in Brougher eased Rosa’s nerves.
“It’s nice to have a senior like that to close out your lineup,” Rosa said of the 100-win grappler. “We count on him a lot and he came through.”
Meyersdale (16-4) gave up two straight forfeits heading into the bout at 126.
“It was tight the whole way,” Meyersdale coach Craig Tresnicky said. “We had a couple forfeits at 113 and 120. We knew we’d give up some matches at the end. Overall, I thought we wrestled pretty well. Januaries are always tough with injuries and illnesses.”
Meyersdale led 12-0 on Nick Ackerman’s pin (1:46) and Tom Smith’s forfeit. North Star won the next two matchups on Kolton Furry’s 10-0 major decision and Alec Supanick’s 2:33 pin. Meyersdale’s Austin Broadwater won a 2-0 decision at 160 and Drake Gindlesperger prevailed 10-1 in a major decision at 170. North Star junior Alex Wojnarowski picked up a key pin in 2:29 at 182.
“Alex at 182, he stepped up huge tonight,” Rosa said. “He got a huge win for us.”
Meyersdale’s took the next three bouts as Jonan Smith (4:55) and Jalen Stephens (:37) both picked up falls.
Bryant Most won by forfeit at 220 as Meyersdale led 37-22 with three matchups left.
Thanyal Miller and Nathan Pelesky picked up forfeits for North Star heading into Brougher’s match.
Berlin Brothersvalley 43, Bedford 28: In Berlin, the second-seeded Mountaineers prevailed in eight bouts to defeat the seventh-seeded Bisons. Berlin Brothersvalley will meet No. 3 seed Northern Bedford, a 47-30 winner over Tussey Mountain in Saturday’s semifinal at Chestnut Ridge.
“We were banking on the flip, and we got it,” said Berlin Brothersvalley coach Sal Lascari.
“Brady Boburchock bumped up and got us started in a hurry and that gave us the momentum. I thought everyone wrestled pretty solid and I am just looking forward to the next round.”
Brady Boburchock earned a pin to start the night off for Berlin Brothersvalley (7-1) at 285 pounds. Freshman Landon Ulderich won a key 3-1 decision over Josh Diel at 106. Hunter Cornell followed with a 8-0 major decision at 113.
“He’s (Diel) a tough kid,” Lascari said. “We knew that was going to be a tough match. Landon went out there and did what he had to do to get the win.”
Berlin Brothersvalley also got wins from Landon Wellington, Brandon Tressler, Appalachian State recruit Tristan Pugh, Clayton Lee and Jake Most.
“We picked Bedford to be one of the favorites, we were pretty hyped to face them,” Lascari said. “The kids really stepped up.”
Matthew Emerick, Kaden Cassidy, Connor Clarke, Dayne Miller, Cooper Lingenfelter and Ashton Dull earned Bedford’s victories.
