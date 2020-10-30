On Friday, the District 6 Class A and AA volleyball playoff brackets were announced. Ten area teams, four in Class A and six in Class AA, will begin their quests for gold on Monday in both classifications.
In Class A, No. 7 seed Bishop Carroll Catholic hosts No. 10 Portage on Monday. The winner travels to No. 2 seed and Heritage Conference champion West Shamokin on Tuesday.
No. 9 Bishop McCort Catholic makes the trek to eighth-seeded Juniata Valley on Monday. The victor meets No. 1 seed West Branch on Tuesday.
Twelfth-seeded Ferndale plays at No. 5 Homer-Center on Monday, with the winner meeting No. 4 Glendale in a Tuesday quarterfinal.
In Class AA, No. 3 seed Forest Hills and No. 4 Northern Cambria receive first-round byes. The Rangers, champions of the Laurel Highlands Athletic Conference, will host the winner of Monday’s No. 11 Juniata at No. 6 Central Cambria contest on Wednesday.
Northern Cambria, PIAA Class A champions the past two seasons, will host the winner of Monday’s No. 12 United at No. 5 Penns Valley quarterfinal on Wednesday.
No. 8 seed Penn Cambria hosts ninth-seeded Blairsville on Monday, with the victor set to travel to No. 1 seed Philipsburg-Osecola on Wednesday. Westmont Hilltop, the 10th seed, travels to seventh-seeded Tyrone on Monday in a first-round contest. The winner travels to No. 2 seed Bald Eagle Area on Wednesday.
