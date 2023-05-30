All-stars from District 6 will play in the annual Pennsylvania Softball Coaches Association (PSBCA) Hall of Fame game at 4:45 p.m. June 20 at Penn State Altoona.
Recent graduates will play in a 10-inning game. After the first five innings of the contest, the underclass all-stars and members of the Hall of Fame class of 2018 will be recognized. The hall’s class includes Bellefonte’s Rihanna Trexler and Alexis Wetzler; Central’s Jenna Ritchey and Olivia Smith; Moshannon Valley’s Sidney Lewis; Mount Union’s Sarah Gearhart and Dianna Roher; Philipsburg-Osceola’s Kylie Thal and Hannah Thompson; Southern Huntingdon’s Baylee Jenkins; and West Branch’s Skylar Ceprish, Kayleigh MacTavish and Lizzy Scott.
The East team is made up of Bellefonte’s Madison Melius, Kierra Narehood and Josselyn Nau; Central Cambria’s Kami Kamzik and Jordan Krawcion; Claysburg-Kimmel’s McKenzi Black and Nevaeh Walter; Conemaugh Valley’s Delanie Davison and Megan Rosenbaum; Glendale’s Alyssa Sinclair; Hollidaysburg’s Abigail Steiner and Olivia Vincent; Penn Cambria’s Lily Sheehan; Philipsburg-Osceola’s Mykenna Bryan; and State College’s Meredith Meengs.
Members of the West squad include Cambria Heights’ Rylee Bernecky, Lexi Griak, Macey Mezzelo and Martina White; Central’s Lacey Lynn and Maya Hazenstab; Central Cambria’s Kait Rozsi; Glendale’s Riley Best, Kelly Kasaback and Jillian Taylor; Mount Union’s Abby Brodbeck, Kendra Gardner and Chelsea Williams; Southern Huntingdon’s Ally Leidy; and State College’s Ava Babcock.
