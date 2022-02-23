The PIAA District 6 committee proactively postponed Thursday’s scheduled boys and girls playoff games “due to pending dangerous weather conditions.”
District 6 announced the postponements via an email on Wednesday morning.
“Due to pending dangerous weather conditions, all District 6 basketball games scheduled for Thursday, Girls 1A and Girls 2A, have been postponed until Friday with the exception of the District 6 Class 6A championship games, which have been rescheduled for Monday at Mount Aloysius,” the email said.
All of Thursday’s scheduled games now will be played at 7 p.m. Friday at the site of the higher seed. All tickets purchased for Thursday’s games will be valid for Friday’s contests, and any tickets purchased for the District 6 Class 6A title game will be valid on Monday, according to the email.
The revised District 6 playoff schedule for Friday, which includes the games previously scheduled on that date, follows:
Girls Class 2A: Purchase Line at Bishop McCort Catholic, United at Bellwood-Antis, Juniata Valley at Homer-Center and Southern Huntingdon at Penns Manor all games begin at 7 p.m.
Girls Class 1A: Conemaugh Valley at Portage and Bishop Carroll Catholic at Blacklick Valley, both games start at 6 p.m.
Boys Class 1A: Conemaugh Valley at Blacklick Valley and Ferndale at Bishop Carroll Catholic, both games at 8 p.m.
The District 6 Class 6A championship games on Monday at Mount Aloysius will include State College vs. Mifflin County, girls, at 6 p.m.; and Altoona vs. State College, boys, 7:30 p.m.
As of Wednesday afternoon, District 5 chairman Paul Leonard of Shade said the district semifinal girls playoff games in Class 1A and 2A still were scheduled for 7 p.m. Thursday.
In 1A: Shade at Berlin Brothersvalley and Rockwood at Shanksville-Stonycreek.
In 2A: McConnellsburg at Windber and Northern Bedford at Tussey Mountain.
