Both Penn Cambria basketball teams will begin their PIAA tournament journeys on the same court they won District 6 titles on Saturday afternoon.
In Class 4A, the Panthers (12-12) will meet District 7 No. 4 seed Highlands (16-9) at 3:30 p.m. at Mount Aloysius College. The 21-5 Panthers match up with District 7 No. 7 seed Yough (17-9) at approximately 5 p.m. at the same site in the first round of the Class 3A boys playoffs.
This is the first time both basketball teams picked up district titles in the same year. The boys avenged a 33-point loss to Bishop Guilfoyle Catholic from Jan. 23 in a 56-55 dramatic victory on March 3. On Feb. 28, the girls defeated Somerset 54-25.
Both programs will be cheering each other on throughout Saturday’s event.
“Everybody’s happy,” Penn Cambria boys basketball coach Jim Ronan said. “Typically, it’s always good when one group wins, but there’s always a boys or girls team that is sad that they didn’t have that opportunity. For both of us to have that, we’re going to have more support. The girls and the guys will get to really be happy and enjoy the moment as they’re cheering for each other.”
Penn Cambria girls hoops coach Keith Saleme expects to see plenty of black and columbia blue filling up Mount Aloysius College’s Athletic Convocation and Wellness Center.
“It will probably be sold out there at the Mount, especially playing in our backyard,” Saleme said. “One thing I’ve learned over the years is the community rallies around both the boys and girls basketball teams, especially come playoff time. To be as fortunate as we both were to rewrite history for the first time in Penn Cambria school history that both the boys and girls teams won District 6 titles in the same year, it’s a little bit more special.”
The boys earned their second straight district crown after winning 4A gold in 2022. Penn Cambria has won eight of its past nine games. Senior Garrett Harrold, a Duquesne University football signee with over 1,000 career points and who made the game-winning shot in the District 6 title game over Bishop Guilfoyle Catholic, averages 18.2 points, 10.3 rebounds and 4.6 assists per game. Senior Vinny Chirdon contributes 13.1 points per contest. Penn Cambria has drained 253 3-pointers as a team, led by Chirdon’s 76.
Penn Cambria’s veterans has competed in plenty of postseason games between baseball, basketball and football.
“This group’s been in a lot of big games,” Ronan said.
“They’re not afraid of the moment. They’re a proud group of kids that work tremendously hard.”
Yough lost 53-49 to Neshannock in the District 7 quarterfinals. The Cougars lost 53-51 to Shady Side Academy and beat Mohawk, 70-67. Yough provides a threat on both ends of the court.
“They’re very aggressive defensively,” Ronan said of Yough, which will play in its first PIAA tournament game since 2005 on Saturday. “They put a lot of pressure on you. No. 2 (junior guard and 1,250-point scorer Terek Crosby) is extremely talented. He’s about 6-foot-2, very athletic, shoots the ball well, handles the ball well and jumps out of the gym.
“Then they pose a problem inside, too, because they have a true post kid (6-5 junior forward Austin Matthews). He’s a bruiser inside. There’s two elements there that we’ve got to be on top of our game.”
The winner of Saturday’s contest will face the victor of Steel Valley at Bedford.
The Penn Cambria girls claimed their first District 6 title since 2019. Playing up a level with 3A enrollment numbers, Penn Cambria held Juniata (53-40) and Somerset (54-25) to a combined 65 points in two postseason victories. Senior Abby Crossman averages 15.3 points per game. Senior Emily Hite chips in 11.6 points, 11.3 rebounds and 4.1 steals per contest.
Full-court pressure has helped the Panthers succeed late in the season.
“It’s the backbone of the program,” Saleme said. “We want to put a lot of pressure on the basketball, make you play 92 feet and wear you down. They might handle it for a quarter, but as the game goes on and as they get more tired and it breaks them down, it forces the turnovers that we want to cause.”
Highlands lost 63-45 to eventual District 7 champion North Catholic for the third time this season in the semifinals. Quaker Valley defeated the Golden Rams 44-28 in the consolation game.
“The point guard (junior Kalleigh Nerone), she’s small, but quick and she slashes,” Saleme said of Highlands.
“They got a pretty good 3-point shooter (junior guard Katelyn Myers) that we got to make sure we don’t lose her. They run her off some screens. They got a pretty big low post player (junior Jocelyn Bielak). She’s right-handed, but when she drives, she favors to go to the left side.”
The victor of Saturday’s matchup will meet the winner of District 10 champion Fairview (19-8) versus District 7 sixth-seed Beaver Area (15-10).
A look at the rest of Saturday’s slate:
Note: Friday’s Portage Area boys game against Cameron County was postponed to 2 p.m. Saturday at Portage Area High School.
High School Boys
Class 2A
7-5 Eden Christian Academy (19-6) at 5-1 Conemaugh Township (19-7), 2 p.m.
The Indians won their third straight District 5 crown with a 48-42 victory over McConnellsburg on March 3.
Conemaugh Township defeated the top two seeds in the District 5 playoffs. After losing to rival Windber three times this season, the Indians topped the Ramblers in the District 5 semifinals.
Junior Jon Updyke averages 15.4 points, 8.5 rebounds and 3.8 steals per game. Senior Tanner Shirley averages 14.7 points and 3.5 assists per contest. The Davidsville squad has won three straight contests after falling to Windber in the WestPAC title game.
Eden Christian Academy lost to Greensburg Central Catholic in the district quarterfinals, then beat Shenango 67-66.
The winner will face the victor of either District 3 champion Lancaster Mennonite (16-8) and District 4 No. 2 seed St. John Neumann (21-5).
7-7 Serra Catholic (15-11) vs. 6-1 United (25-2), at Central Cambria, 4 p.m.
The Lions won their first District 6 title in program history with a commanding 70-42 victory over West Branch on March 2. United has won seven straight games. The Lions are 2022 and 2023 Heritage Conference champions. Senior Brad Felix averages 20.8 points and 9.1 rebounds per game. Senior Joe Marino chips in 12.6 points and 4.0 assists per contest.
Senior Tyler Robertson averages 10.9 points per game. United has canned 196 3-pointers as a team, including 72 by Robertson.
Serra Catholic is the No. 7 seed from District 7. The Eagles fell 64-57 to Bishop Canevin in the district quarterfinals. Serra Catholic rebounded with an 80-79 triumph over Shenango. Junior Isiah Petty averages 17.3 points per game, while Joey Demoss (14.4), Owen Dumbroski (14.2) and Pete Burke (11.1) also contribute double digits on average.
The victor will match up with the winner of District 9 No. 2 seed Otto-Eldred (23-2) and District 7 third-seeded Greensburg Central Catholic (18-6).
Class 3A
7-3 Steel Valley (15-10) at 5/8/9-2 Bedford (10-14), 2 p.m.
The District 5-8-9 subregional runner-up Bisons are set to entertain the Ironmen, District 7’s third seed. Bedford fell 50-39 to Brookville in the subregional title game. Bedford senior Kevin Ressler, an 1,000-point scorer, leads the Bisons with a 20.5 points per game average. The Bisons previously competed in the PIAA tournament in 2020.
Steel Valley was the No. 1 seed in the District 7 playoffs, but dropped a 65-63 decision to eventual champion Deer Lakes.
The Ironmen bounced back to defeat Neshannock 87-64 in the consolation game.
6-3 Westmont Hilltop (17-7) vs. 7-2 Our Lady of the Sacred Heart (19-6), at South Fayette, 3 p.m.
The Hilltoppers will face the District 7 runner-up Chargers after defeating Tyrone 61-46 on March 4 to earn District 6’s third seed. Westmont Hilltop has won eight of its past nine games. On March 4, junior Noah Brownlee tallied 26 points. Senior Ryan Craft chipped in 14, and freshman Jack Werner supplied 11. The Hilltoppers outscored Tyrone 22-4 in the third quarter, when Brownlee netted 14 points. Westmont Hilltop previously advanced to the PIAA tournament in 2020.
Deer Lakes edged Our Lady of the Sacred Heart 61-60 in the District 7 title game on March 3. The Chargers are led by former Windber coach Mike Rodriguez. It was the Chargers’ first loss in the district playoffs since 2018 after winning four straight titles. Our Lady of the Sacred Heart, the No. 6 seed in the District 7 playoffs, won PIAA Class 2A titles in 2021 and 2022.
Deer Lakes snapped Our Lady of the Sacred Heart’s state-record winning streak of 74 games on Dec. 22.
The winner will meet the victor of District 10 champion Franklin (21-4) and District 7 sixth-seeded Shady Side Academy (17-9).
High School Girls
Class 1A
7-4 North Clarion (20-6) vs. 5-1 Berlin Brothersvalley (19-5), at Pitt-Johnstown, 2 p.m.
The Mountaineers, District 5 champions for the first time since 2019, earned their sixth PIAA tournament berth in the past seven seasons with a 58-31 victory over Northern Bedford County on March 4.
Berlin Brothersvalley has won five straight games. The Mountaineers forced 30 turnovers in the district title game.
Berlin Brothersvalley was led by senior Jenny Countryman’s 17 points. Seton Hill signee Gracie Sechler added 12 points.
North Clarion is the No. 4 seed from District 9. The Wolves were the No. 3 seed in the district, but lost 51-31 to Elk County Catholic in a semifinal and 64-44 to DuBois Central Catholic in the consolation game.
The victor is set to face the winner of District 7 runner-up Aquinas Academy (16-9) and District 6 third-seeded Juniata Valley (16-8).
5-3 Shade (16-10) at 3-1 Mount Calvary Christian (23-5), 3 p.m.
The Chargers defeated top-seeded Linville Hill Christian 41-33 in the District 3 title game for their second straight championship on Feb. 28.
Mount Calvary Christian freshman Kylie Masters averages 10.8 points per game, and junior Alivia Rutt chips in 10.4 per contest.
The Chargers graduated four starters from the 2021-22 district championship team. Mount Calvary Christian has won 13 of its past 14 games.
Shade senior Jenna Muha collected 47 points, 20 rebounds, nine steals and three blocks in her team’s consolation game victory over Conemaugh Township on March 4. Muha surpassed McConnellsburg graduate Marla McElhaney for the highest female points total in District 5 history. The Frostburg State signee has 2,293 career points and 1,399 rebounds. Muha averages 31.8 points, 16.4 rebounds, 4.2 steals, 3.7 assists and 2.8 blocks per game. This is Shade’s second straight PIAA tournament appearance.
The winner will meet the victor of District 11 champion Nativity BVM (7-17) and District 4 third-seeded Our Lady of Lourdes Regional (18-7).
Jake Oswalt is a copy editor for The Tribune-Democrat. Follow him on Twitter @TheWizOfOz11.
