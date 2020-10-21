The PIAA District 6 announced that no tickets will be sold at the gate during high school football playoff games, which begin this weekend at sites throughout the district.
All tickets are controlled by the individual school district and once sold out, no additional tickets will be sold, District 6 football chairman Ralph Cecere of Portage said.
A limited number of tickets are available in order to meet the state guidelines regarding capacity at sporting events during the COVID-19 pandemic, Cecere said.
