The District 5 and Subregion 5-8-9 postseason tournaments for baseball and softball will begin this week with the area landing a top seed in district play in both Class 1A brackets.
Action in Class 1A is scheduled to start on Tuesday with top-seeded Rockwood getting a bye into Thursday’s semifinal round. The Rockets will square off with either fourth-seeded Shanksville-Stonycreek or No. 5 Berlin Brothersvalley. Tuesday’s other quarterfinals will feature No. 6 Northern Bedford traveling to third seed Fannett-Metal with the winner facing either No. 2 Southern Fulton or No. 7 Meyersdale.
In Class 2A, No. 4 Conemaugh Township is slated to host No. 5 McConnellsburg on Monday in a play-in game with the winner facing top-seeded Everett on Wednesday. Second-seeded North Star will host No. 3 Windber in Wednesday’s other semifinal.
In Class 3A, 5-1 Chestnut Ridge and 5-2 Bedford will square off on Tuesday with the winner advancing to face 9-1 Punxsutawney in the subregion’s championship game at Somerset on June 1.
Meyersdale has earned the top seed in 1A softball, opening its postseason against No. 8 Fannett-Metal on Wednesday.
The Red Raiders will meet the winner between fourth-seeded Shanksville-Stonycreek and No. 5 Berlin Brothersvalley on May 31 with No 2 seed Shade hosting No. 7 McConnellsburg and No. 3 Rockwood entertaining sixth-seeded Southern Fulton in Wednesday’s other quarterfinal games.
Thursday will mark the start of the 2A tournament with top-seeded Everett clashing with Tussey Mountain in the semifinal opposite No. 2 Chestnut Ridge hosting third-seeded Windber.
