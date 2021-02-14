Jalen Stephens will enter the District 5 Class 2A Wrestling Tournament as the top seed at 285 pounds.
Whether or not the top-ranked heavyweight in the state will be able to compete has not yet been determined.
Stephens wrestled for the first time this season on Friday night, pinning Berlin Brothersvalley’s Cory Jose in the first period. He said afterward that he’ll find out this week if he’s medically cleared to wrestle in the postseason.
“I’m having health issues, and that’s affecting my ability to lose weight,” said Stephens, who weighed more than 300 pounds in the offseason. “It’s still pretty bad. ... I have a doctor’s appointment on (Thursday).”
Stephens, who is a standout in the classroom and has committed to wrestle at Columbia in the Ivy League, said the diagnosis that he has heard so far, which he didn’t want to disclose, was surprising.
“They said it’s pretty unusual, especially since I’m pretty active,” he said. “I really don’t eat that unhealthy, even though I’m a heavyweight. They said it’s pretty weird, so they’re going to send me to the gastroenterologist and go from there. We still don’t know what the main thing was.”
While doctors have diagnosed part of it, Stephens said that he’s had severe stomach problems, which makes doctors think there could be more serious issues involved.
With a career record of 108-15 and two state medals to his name, Stephens is already one of the most successful wrestlers in Red Raiders history, but he knows that his wrestling career – high school and college – could be riding on what he finds out this week.
“If they say I can’t wrestle, I’m probably not going to,” he said. “I think health is more important.”
Meyersdale coach Christian Hutzell empathizes with his standout heavyweight.
“It is challenging,” Hutzell said. “He’s a hard worker. I hope he can compete in the postseason and go far, but, ultimately, his health is more important than anything else. We’ll do what we can.”
The seeding meeting for the District 5 tournament was held virtually on Sunday. Because the PIAA limits wrestlers to five matches per day, there will be four wrestle-in bouts that will be contested at Chestnut Ridge on Friday afternoon. The winners of those matches will move on to Saturday’s tournament at North Star, while the losers will be eliminated.
To meet restrictions on crowd size, Saturday’s tournament will be split into two sessions, with weights 106 to 145 beginning at 8 a.m. and ending in the early afternoon. Weights 152 through 285 will begin competing at 3 p.m.
In another pandemic-related change, only two District 5 wrestlers will qualify for the Southwest Regional Tournament. The district event will include a “true second” competition, meaning that the third-place finisher will have a chance to wrestle the runner-up if they did not previously meet in the tournament.
The district did not hold a team competition this season.
Instead, the squad that accumulates the most points in the individual tournament will represent the district at the PIAA Team Wrestling Championships next month.
Chestnut Ridge, which is the favorite to win a 10th consecutive title, has four top seeds in Calan Bollman (113), Ross Dull (120), Luke Moore (152) and Daniel Moore (172), while Tussey Mountain has three with Trevor Husick (120), Hunter Horton (132) and Chad Weist (138).
North Star’s Kolton Furry is seeded first at 160 pounds, while freshman teammate Cayden Turner claimed the top spot at 106.
Berlin’s Brady Boburchock is seeded first at 215 pounds, and Somerset’s Ethan Hemminger landed the top spot at 145 pounds in arguably the deepest weight in the district.
