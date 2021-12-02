Nineteen area players were named to the all-District 5 Class 1A and 2A teams.
In Class 1A, Berlin Brothersvalley sophomore middle hitter Lynndee Ickes and senior outside hitter Kassidy Smith, Conemaugh Township senior libero Chloe Bidelman and senior outside hitter Rylie Maldet, Shade junior middle hitter Jenna Muha, Shanksville-Stonycreek senior middle hitter Josie Snyder and Tussey Mountain junior setter Brooke Horton were selected to the first team.
Berlin Brothersvalley junior middle hitter Jennifer Countryman, senior setter Kylee Hartman and senior libero Maddy Nemeth, Fannett-Metal senior outside hitter Hailey Hill, Rockwood senior outside hitter Kendra Kalp, Shade senior setter Cassie Mauger and Shanksville-Stonycreek senior middle hitter Rylee Snyder were honored on the second team.
In Class 2A, Bedford senior libero Emma Harclerode, senior outside hitter Natalie Lippincott and junior middle hitter Bailey Stahlman and Chestnut Ridge middle hitter Belle Bosch, senior setter Riley Frankenberry and junior outside hitter Leah Winegardner were named to the first team.
North Star junior setter Anna Grandas and Everett sophomore middle hitter Marissa Hillegass were listed on honorable mention.
