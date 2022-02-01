Two first-round District 5 Class 2A dual meet tournament matches will take on Thursday.
No. 3 seed North Star (5-7) hosts No. 6 seed Tussey Mountain (10-9) at 7 p.m. No. 4 Somerset (5-4) will entertain No. 5 Northern Bedford County (10-6) at 7 p.m.
There will be no cash sales for tickets at the door. All tickets will be through Hometown Ticketing. All tickets are $6.
On Saturday, No. 1 seed and 10-time defending district champion Chestnut Ridge will host the semifinals and finals. The semifinals take place at 11 a.m. with the finals slated for 1:30 p.m.
The 14-0 Lions will await the winner of Thursday's match between Somerset and Northern Bedford County in the semifinals. No. 2 seed Berlin Brothersvalley (6-2) will take on either North Star or Tussey Mountain.
