Thursday’s District 5 Class 1A championship game between No. 1 seed Meyersdale and second-seeded Shade was postponed until noon Friday at Berlin Brothersvalley High School.
The 21-0 Red Raiders, champions of the WestPAC, won both regular-season meetings, 17-1 on April 20 and 4-1 on April 28. Meyersdale won four straight district titles from 2015-18.
Shade (17-4) has won seven consecutive games. The Panthers seek their first district softball title.
Meyersdale senior Tara Knopsnyder is 13-0 with an 0.70 ERA and 120 strikeouts in 70 innings. Senior Alix Tipton has a .544 average with 31 hits, 22 RBIs, 10 doubles, one home run, .667 on-base percentage and .771 slugging percentage.
Freshman Laurel Daniels has hit at a .475 clip with 32 runs, 29 hits, 26 RBIs, seven doubles, four triples and a .721 slugging percentage. Freshman Zoe Hetz has compiled a .448 average with 30 hits, 27 RBIs, 24 runs, 14 doubles and a triple.
Shade senior McKenzie Baer has produced an 0.80 ERA with 122 strikeouts compared to nine walks in 96 frames. She has a .484 average with 30 hits, 26 RBIs, 24 runs, seven doubles and two triples.
Junior Cassidy Mauger has blasted eight home runs with a .455 average, .939 slugging percentage, 34 RBIs, 30 hits, 24 runs, four doubles and two triples. Senior Taylor Rapsky is hitting at a .451 clip with 40 runs, 37 hits, 29 RBIs, 21 stolen bases, two doubles, four triples, five home runs and a .756 slugging percentage.
