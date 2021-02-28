The Berlin Brothersvalley, Conemaugh Township and Chestnut Ridge boys, along with the Shanksville-Stonycreek and Windber girls, earned No. 1 seeds in the upcoming District 5 basketball playoffs.
All games leading up to the championship contests are set for 7 p.m.
In Class 1A boys, Berlin (22-1), winners of four district titles in the past five seasons, awaits the victor of Thursday’s No. 3 seed Turkeyfoot Valley at No. 2 seed Shade contest in the March 10 title game.
Conemaugh Township and No. 2 Windber earned byes in Class 2A boys. Conemaugh Township meets the winner of Thursday’s No. 5 Meyersdale at No. 4 Everett contest in the March 10 semifinals. No. 6 Tussey Mountain faces No. 3 Northern Bedford on Thursday, with the victory matching up with Windber in the semifinals.
In Class 3A boys, Chestnut Ridge hosts No. 2 North Star on March 9, with the winner traveling to a District 8 site on March 13 in a District 5-8-9 subregional semifinal.
The Shanksville-Stonycreek girls look to repeat in Class 1A. The Vikings will host the winner of Friday’s No. 5 Rockwood at No. 4 Shade contest on March 9. Fannett-Metal earned a bye and the No. 2 seed. No. 6 Southern Fulton travels to No. 3 Berlin Brothersvalley on Friday for the right to face Fannett-Metal.
In Class 2A, No. 4 Conemaugh Township hosts No. 5 Northern Bedford on Friday for a chance to meet Windber on March 9. No. 2 Tussey Mountain entertains No. 3 North Star on March 9 in the other semifinal.
No. 2 seed Chestnut Ridge travels to top-seeded Everett on March 9 in a District 5-8 Class 3A subregional semifinal. The winner advances to the March 13 title game at a District 5 site.
