DAVIDSVILLE, Pa. – A shoulder injury kept Meyersdale’s Braden Kretchman off the mound during the 2022 season, so the senior right-hander wasn’t about to squander an opportunity to start in the District 5 Class 1A playoffs on Tuesday.
Kretchman tossed six strong innings, then moved to right field with his team holding a two-run lead. Closer Bradin Schrock finished the job as the seventh-seeded Red Raiders upset second-seeded host Conemaugh Township, 5-4, in the quarterfinal round.
“We just had to get good pitching, and we had to hit the ball at the right time, in the right place,” Pitt-Johnstown commit Kretchman said after striking out five and walking two while scattering seven hits. “Some people showed up. We are definitely a playoff team.
“I love my team. I really appreciate them hitting the ball and making plays for me,” Kretchman said.
Meyersdale (7-12) will face sixth-seeded Shanksville-Stonycreek (9-12), a 13-3 upset winner over third-seeded Berlin Brothersvalley (11-8) in another quarterfinal. The district semifinal will be played on Thursday.
“Tip your hat to them and wish them good luck,” veteran Conemaugh Township coach Sam Zambanini said. “Meyersdale played a great game.
“Kretchman was changing speeds well and kept his pitch count relatively low until the late innings. He kept our guys guessing with the speed. We’ve seen guys throw harder. He was just able to change speeds and keep our guys guessing.”
Conemaugh Township's Tanner Shirley reached on an error, took two bases on Aiden Prior’s sacrifice bunt, and then scored on Zack Petree’s ground out in the bottom of the first.
Meyersdale tied it in the second via Ryan Sechler’s single, stolen base and a throwing error that was followed by Tyler Sandy’s ground out.
Sandy walked and scored on Devin Donica’s single in the fourth, but his biggest blow was a two-run double to left field in the fifth to make it 5-1.
“Sandy is a fastball hitter,” Meyersdale coach Buddy Howsare said. “We moved him down in the lineup from three to five. He came up in the right situation, got into a fastball hitting count and he did what he does.”
The Indians closed within 5-3 in the sixth. Kretchman got two quick outs, but Conemaugh Township’s Larry Weaver tripled, Luke Haight singled, and Colin Dinyar tripled.
Shirley walked to open the Indians’ seventh, and Prior doubled. But reliever Schrock limited the damage to a single run. The Red Raiders celebrated at the mound after the final out.
“We were the seven seed, but we were a really dangerous seven seed with a really good No. 1 pitcher,” Howsare said. “All the pressure was on them. Coming in as the two seed and you have a seven seed coming in, you have the pressure.”
Howsare appreciated Kretchman's determination.
“He’s a workhorse. You know what you’re going to get with Kretch,” Howsare said. “He is coming off an injury from last year when he didn’t get to pitch at all.
“His arm was a little bit tight early in the year. As the season progressed, his arm loosened up,” the coach said. “That’s the Division II (Pitt-Johnstown) pitcher that we expected.
“He was spotting up his curveball, throwing good velocity on his fastball. He kept a good-hitting Township team on their front foot. He pitched around some situations and did what a senior should do and stayed poised.”
