No area teams advanced to this week's PIAA football championships, but two officiating crews will represent District 5 and District 6 during title games at Cumberland Valley High School.
The District 5 Bedford/Somerset Chapter will officiate the PIAA Class 1A championship game between District 7 Union and District 3 Steelton-Highspire at 1 p.m. on Thursday.
The crew consists of Michael Price, Kevin Reed, Gary England, Cody Wilson, Ed Beidle, Caleb Moses and Alfred Godissart.
The District 6 Northern Cambria Chapter will officiate the Class 3A championship between District 7 Belle Vernon and District 12 Neumann Goretti at 1 p.m. on Saturday.
The crew consists of Denny Gramling, Corey Theys, Chuck Terek, Don Moss, Tony Warynovich, Sam Brunatti and Matt Gramling.
