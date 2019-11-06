The District 6 Class AA football semifinals will feature a pair of rematches from last season.
This weekend’s 6-AA contests also will include four of the state’s top-10 ranked teams, according to PennLive.com.
“I’ve been playing and coaching in this area for a long time. This is really the first time I remember half of the teams in the state rankings coming out of District 5 and 6,” said Richland coach Brandon Bailey, whose 10-0 and state fourth-ranked Rams will host 10-1 and ninth-ranked Penns Valley on Friday at Herlinger Field. “The four teams left in Double-A are a combined 42-1.”
Third-ranked Ligonier Valley probably is competing in its final District 6 Tournament.
Ligonier Valley’s board of directors recently voted for the program to take steps to move into the WPIAL for the 2020-21 season.
The Heritage Conference already has approved Ligonier Valley’s exit from the conference. District 6 reportedly signed off on the departure during a Wednesday night meeting.
Now, the WPIAL must approve Ligonier Valley’s entrance into District 7.
Ligonier Valley will host eighth-ranked Bellwood-Antis on Saturday at Weller Field. Both teams are 11-0.
“It is amazing,” Bailey said. “I think you have the ICC (Inter County Conference) champ, the Heritage champ, the LHAC champ, the (Mountain League) champ. That is strong representation in Double-A.”
The semifinal winners will meet next weekend for the 6-AA championship.
A year ago, Richland defeated Penns Valley 59-7, and Ligonier Valley beat Bellwood-Antis 34-7. Richland ended Ligonier Valley’s two-year run as 6-AA champion in a tight 21-12 title game at Mansion Park in 2018.
Other playoff games involving area teams include:
• The District 5 Class AA championship between third-seeded Berlin Brothersvalley (10-1) and top-seeded Chestnut Ridge (8-2) – a rematch from last season’s semifinal round game – at Windber Stadium on Friday. Chestnut Ridge won 49-7 in 2018.
• The District 5-8-9 Class AAA title game between top-seeded Bedford (9-2) and second-seeded Westinghouse (8-3), another rematch from last season, at Somerset High on Friday. Bedford won 47-16 in 2018.
• District 6 Class A quarterfinal games with seventh-seeded Purchase Line (7-4) at second-seeded Portage (8-2) on Friday; and eighth-seeded Bishop McCort Catholic (6-5) at top-seeded Bishop Guilfoyle Catholic (8-2) at Mansion Park on Friday.
• The District 6 Class AAA title game between second-seeded Westmont Hilltop (8-3) and top-seeded Bald Eagle Area (8-3) at Mansion Park on Saturday.
All games begin at 7 p.m.
