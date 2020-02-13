Five local basketball teams earned No. 1 seeds when the District 6 playoff pairings were released on Thursday afternoon. The Bishop Carroll Catholic (Class A), Ligonier Valley (Class AAA) and Greater Johnstown (Class AAAAA) boys are top seeds. On the girls side, Blacklick Valley (Class A) and Forest Hills (Class AAAA) headline their respective brackets.
First-round games begin on Monday. Every playoff game is slated for 7 p.m. at schools hosting on weekdays. All 12 championship contests throughout the six classes will take place at Mount Aloysius College.
There are only four boys teams in Class A. Bishop Carroll hosts Blacklick Valley at 7 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 21. Saltsburg (3) travels to Williamsburg (2) in the other semifinal.
In Class AA, eighth-seed United hosts No. 9 seed Claysburg-Kimmel on Monday. The winner will play at top-seeded Bishop Guilfoyle on Thursday, when all four quarterfinals are slated. No. 10 seed Bishop McCort Catholic travels to No. 7 seed Penns Manor on Monday, with the victor set to meet No. 2 seed West Branch on Thursday. Portage is the No. 3 seed and will host Purchase Line (6). Southern Huntingdon (5) travels to Homer-Center (4) in the other quarterfinal.
Nine teams are in the Class AAA bracket. Cambria Heights (8) hosts Philipsburg-Osecola (9) on Tuesday. The winner meets top-seeded Ligonier Valley on Friday, when all four quarterfinals are slated. No. 2 seed Westmont Hilltop entertains Bellwood-Antis (7). Mount Union (6) travels to Richland (3). West Shamokin (4) hosts Penns Valley (5) in the other quarterfinals. Penn Cambria (4) travels to Huntingdon (1) in a Class AAAA semifinal on Wednesday. Tyrone (2) hosts Central (3) in the other semifinal.
In Class AAAAA, Greater Johnstown (1) will meet Hollidaysburg (2) in the championship game at 1:30 p.m. on Feb. 22.
On the girls side, In Class A, Blacklick Valley hosts the winner of Saltsburg (5) at St. Joseph’s (4) on Saturday, Feb. 22. Bishop Carroll (2) awaits the victor of Williamsburg (6) at Purchase Line (3).
Bishop McCort (6) will play Juniata Valley (3) on Wednesday at Hollidaysburg in the Class AA quarterfinals. Claysburg-Kimmel (7) travels to Penns Manor (2), Bishop Guilfoyle (4) hosts Homer-Center (5) and Bellwood-Antis (1) meets the winner of Southern Huntingdon (9) at Glendale (8).
Tyrone (1) and Cambria Heights (2) receive byes in Class AAA. The Highlanders will host winner of Richland (10) at West Shamokin (7) on Thursday. United (4) entertains Central Cambria (5). Defending district champ Penn Cambria (6) travels to Central (3).
Five-time defending district champion Forest Hills (1) hosts Bedford (4) in a Class AAAA semifinal on Tuesday. Huntingdon (3) travels to Juniata (2) in the other semifinal.
In Class AAAAA, Portage (2) hosts Obama Academy (3) in a semifinal on Wednesday. DuBois (4) hosts Bellefonte (5) on Monday, with the winner to take on Hollidaysburg (1) in the other semifinal.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.