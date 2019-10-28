Mount Aloysius senior midfielder Joshua Devlin was named AMCC Offensive Player of the Week on Monday. Devlin tallied five goals and 10 points on only nine shots.
The England native recorded two goals against Alfred State, including the game-winning goal on Saturday.
Devlin also added a hat trick on Wednesday against Pitt-Greensburg to break the school’s all-time single season goals record.
Devlin is second in the AMCC with 17 goals and 36 points.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.