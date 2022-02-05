LORETTO, Pa. – Josh Cohen has grown a lot – quite literally – in basketball over the past seven years, going from being a 6-foot tall sixth-man point guard on his high school’s freshman team to the 6-10 starting center on the St. Francis University men’s basketball team who is leading the Northeast Conference in field goal percentage as a redshirt sophomore.
Cohen came a little further on Saturday afternoon at DeGol Arena, but his career-high 26 points weren’t enough as the Red Flash dropped a 65-64 decision to visiting Merrimack in overtime for their fourth straight defeat.
“The details and the discipline and the things we did over the course of 45 minutes put us in a position to have a chance to win the game. As a coach, that’s all you can ask for,” Red Flash coach Rob Krimmel said. “They continue to grow as a group. Unfortunately, some of those growing pains are a one-point loss or a disappointing defeat on your home court.”
Malik Edmead’s shot from point-blank range with 51 seconds left in overtime turned out to be the difference. Cohen fouled out Warrior big man Jordan Minor and went to the line with a chance to tie the game for the 11th time with nine seconds left.
Cohen made the first and missed the second, but Merrimack lost the rebound out of bounds, giving the Red Flash (7-16, 3-9 NEC) one more chance with 6.7 seconds on the clock. The Warriors’ defense thwarted Krimmel’s notion of getting something quick going to the basket, forcing Ramiir Dixon-Conover to inbound to Cohen halfway up the key before a violation was called.
Although Cohen tried to manufacture an open look, his shot banked away, as did Brad McCabe’s follow while time expired.
“I thought, ‘Once I catch the ball, I’ll figure it out.’ I just wanted to get the ball on the rim,” Cohen said. “It happened earlier in the year (in a 78-75 loss) at Ohio. I vowed to myself it wouldn’t happen again. I’m saying it again: That’s not happening again.”
Max Land was the only other Red Flash scorer in double figures with 15 points. Marlon Hargis collected seven points, eight rebounds and six assists and Dixon-Conover tied a career high with six steals.
“There’s a lot to learn from two tough losses. We’ve just got to keep moving forward,” said Land, whose team had the lead late before falling to visiting Bryant, 89-82, on Thursday.
For Land, there’s still time to learn. He, like Cohen, is a sophomore who should make St. Francis dangerous for a couple of more years.
Cohen made 10 of 18 shots to put his shooting percentage at a smooth 62.4%. He also registered a team-best 10 rebounds.
Krimmel’s staff found Cohen after an 8-inch growth spurt over two years at Christian Brothers Academy and recruited him because he was an uncanny shotmaker.
“I joked to my high school coach that he didn’t even know me until I grew,” Cohen said. “I got here and I thought my game would translate well. I got to my first practice going against Deivydas Kuzavas. The first move I made, he blocked my shot. I thought, ‘OK, I might be in a bit of trouble.' ”
Bishop Guilfoyle product Luke Ruggery, a redshirt sophomore from Duncansville, drew his first collegiate start for the Red Flash. Ruggery stepped in for senior forward Myles Thompson, who was resting a sore hamstring.
The Red Flash already were shorthanded, still missing starting guard Ronell Giles Jr. with his knee injury.
Mikey Watkins had a chance to win it at the end of regulation for Merrimack after a Red Flash turnover, but his driving layup was off. St. Francis led by three with 45 seconds to go on the strength of McCabe’s scintillating one-hand follow dunk off Land’s missed 3, Cohen’s putback of his own miss and a pair of Dixon-Conover free throws before Watkins knotted it with a 3-pointer.
“That’s 11 out of 10,” Land said on his rating for McCabe’s slam.
Three-pointers by Land and McCabe 30 seconds apart put St. Francis ahead, 35-34, at the 13:06 mark after the Red Flash scored only five points in the first 5:24 of the second half. A couple of minutes later, Land made another trey to give St. Francis a four-point edge.
A more-than-five-minute scoring drought at the end of the first half allowed Merrimack to take a 28-24 lead at the intermission despite Cohen’s nine points and six rebounds and Dixon-Conover’s five steals.
St. Francis came out cold, missing six of its first seven shots before finally heating up against Merrimack’s pesky 2-3 zone. Cohen scored inside and was fouled – he missed the free throw, but Hargis came up with the offensive rebound and eventually got the ball back on the wing for a 3-pointer that gave the Red Flash a 15-14 lead at 11:17 of the half.
Krimmel didn’t seem too disheartened by the eventual outcome.
“Everything we want to accomplish,” Krimmel said, “is still in front of us.”
