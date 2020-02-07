INDIANA — A school may as well leave a conference a winner, right? Three-peating works well, too.
Ligonier Valley sewed up its fourth and final Heritage Conference basketball championship on Friday night by virtue of a 64-47 victory against Homer-Center at Ed Fry Arena.
The Rams also won the conference championship in 2004, 2018 and 2019. Ligonier Valley, one of nine remaining charter members, will exit the Heritage Conference at the end of the current school year.
“At the beginning of the year our goal was to win the regular-season conference (championship),” Rams coach John Berger said. “We were fortunate enough to go undefeated. And then we wanted to go back to this environment. This setting is just super; it’s cool.”
“I think it’s great. We go to practice every day, work hard, and this is our main goal. And now it’s on to districts,” said Jaxon Ludwig, one of three senior starters.
“It’s the first one for me, actually,” said Kyle Silk, who did not become a starter until this season. “But I’m just glad to be a part of it. They’re hard workers and I’m just glad to be a part of this team.”
Ligonier Valley senior Michael Marinchak led all scorers with 23 points.
“This isn’t just just a group of guys playing basketball. It’s like a family. We look out for each other, no matter,” he said.
“We’re working the ball well. We’re playing great defense. We’re like to get the ball in transition. It’s really working well for us,” said Silk, who added 13 points.
The Rams have won 18 successive games.
“This group of seniors just doesn’t want to lose,” Berger said.
“When we play as a team I think we’re unstoppable,” Ludwig said. “We play good defense. And when we play good defense, I don’t think anybody can stick with us.”
“They’re a very good team. They can shoot well from the perimeter,” Homer-Center coach Bob Rado said. “It’s a challenge.”
Berger, knowing that Homer-Center had played a couple of games this week, wanted to step up the tempo and wear down the Wildcats.
“We thought if we could use our speed to our advantage, which usually works out against most teams, then we could tire them out a little bit,” he said. “And I think it worked because they were getting only one shot. We weren’t giving up that second or third shot.”
“All in all, this is our third time we’ve played them,” Rado said. “And I thought we played them better this time than we played them the other two times.”
Ligonier Valley led most of the way, but held a 32-27 lead at the half. A couple of quick 3-pointers by the Marinchak brothers, Michael (two) and Matthew, quickly turned the momentum in the Rams’ favor.
“Before you know it, that five-point lead that they had turns in an 11- or 12-point lead,” Rado said.
Michael Marinchak said the team practiced the night before, became reacclimated to the length of the court and to the arena in general.
“We did a lot of running last night. Most teams don’t do that the day before a big game,” he said. “But we wanted to get used to how long the court is, throw a couple of home-run balls, and focus on shooting, too. We were here the past two years. So we wanted to take back what was ours.”
Homer-Center, which has won or shared seven Heritage boys championships in the conference’s 20-year history, was led by Jaden Evanick with 12 points.
