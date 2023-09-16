NEWARK, Del. – Delaware tallied 42 unanswered points between the second and fourth quarters to defeat St. Francis 42-14 on Saturday night.
Saturday was a rematch of the 2022 Football Championship Subdivision (FCS) first-round playoff game, also won by Delaware, 56-17.
Delaware (2-1) piled up 223 passing and 146 rushing yards. The Blue Hens converted 7 of 13 third downs.
St. Francis (0-3) were penalized 11 times for 104 yards. The Red Flash compiled 175 passing and 145 rushing yards.
The Red Flash took a 7-0 lead with 12:38 left in the second quarter on Casey McKinney's 4-yard touchdown reception from Cole Doyle.
Marcus Yarns scored two touchdowns on a 30-yard run and 4-yard reception from Ryan O'Connor. Delaware led 14-7. Kym Wimberly hauled in a 48-yard touchdown reception with 12 seconds left before halftime as Delaware led 21-7.
Joshua Youngblood's 27-yard touchdown reception and Jo'Nathan Silver's 1-yard plunge gave Delaware a 35-7 lead after three quarters.
In the fourth, Delaware's Dillon Trainer returned an interception 56 yards for a score. St. Francis' Luke Edwards caught an 11-yard touchdown from Nick Whitfield Jr. to set the final.
Former St. Francis kicker Alex Schmoke made all six extra points for the Blue Hens.
Doyle completed 12 of 21 passes for 118 yards, one touchdown and one interception. He ran for 46 yards. McKinney caught four passes for 61 yards and a score.
St. Francis hosts fellow Northeast Conference member Sacred Heart at noon Sept. 23 for its home opener.
