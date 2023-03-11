JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – Berlin Brothersvalley sprinted out to a commanding early lead in Saturday’s PIAA Class 1A first-round girls basketball contest against North Clarion, and the relentless pressure defense applied by the Mountaineers ensured that advantage stood up the rest of the way in a 46-22 victory at the Pitt-Johnstown Sports Center.
The District 5 champion Mountaineers (21-5) opened up an 18-3 advantage over the District 9 fourth-place She-Wolves at the end of the first quarter, and Berlin Brothersvalley proceeded to limit North Clarion to just three made field goals in the first half and single-digit scoring in all four periods.
“The girls were ready to play,” said Mountaineer coach Rachel Prosser, whose squad advances to face District 7 runner-up Aquinas Academy on Wednesday at a site and time to be determined. “It’s one-and-done now, so you’ve got to come out and play your best in order to win.”
Senior guard and Seton Hill signee Gracie Sechler led all scorers with 15 points for the Mountaineers, while senior forward Jennifer Countryman added 12 points.
The Wolves concluded a 20-7 campaign.
“I’m not sure what game plan would have worked against that team,” North Clarion coach Terry Dreihaup said. “They’re a good team and very well-coached. We just got outplayed today.”
Berlin Brothersvalley scored the game’s first eight points, with a pair of buckets by Countryman contributing to the quick start. After a layup by Lauren Lutz, who finished with a team-leading nine points, got the Wolves on the board, the swarming Mountaineers defense subsequently held North Clarion without a basket for nearly 10 minutes.
“They (Berlin) played real in-your-face man-to-man defense,” Dreihaup said.
Numerous turnovers by the Wolves led to a plethora of transition scoring opportunities for Berlin Brothersvalley.
“I liked our passes up the floor,” Prosser said. “If we can run to the blocks and get a layup, that’s way easier than having to set anything up.”
Sechler scored seven during a run of 17 consecutive points for the Mountaineers that was capped off by a 3-pointer from senior guard Peyton Grenke that made it 27-3 at the 4:47 mark of the second quarter.
“We came out with energy, knowing that we didn’t want this to be our last game this season,” Sechler said. “Getting stops turns into offense for us when we push the ball up the floor.”
Berlin Brothersvalley took a 35-10 lead at the break, and the Mountaineers didn’t let up in the third quarter.
Ashley Brant’s free throw finished a 7-0 run that set the mercy-rule running clock in motion with the Mountaineers up 42-12 in the latter part of the period. From that point on, the substitutes for both squads saw extensive action in the abbreviated remaining minutes.
Berlin Brothersvalley played a tough nonconference schedule this year featuring teams outside of Districts 5 and 6, and Prosser feels that will help her team prepare for a continued run against the high-level competition in the state playoffs.
“We had some practice this year because we played some teams we’re not familiar with,” Prosser said. “You just have to look at film and fine-tune what you’ve been doing well all year.”
