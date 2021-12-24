Mercury Swaim is well-known for his role as a dual-threat quarterback who both rushed and passed for more than 1,000 yards in each of his final two seasons at Bedford High School.
But Swaim’s defensive prowess, while perhaps not as prominent to the average high school football fan, is equally impressive.
Over the past three seasons, Bedford coach Kevin Steele has called upon Swaim to play safety as a sophomore, defensive end as a junior and linebacker as a senior.
Each time, Swaim has been a game-changer on defense while also producing his traditional prolific numbers on offense.
Since Swaim’s arrival on the varsity level, the Bisons have won four consecutive District 5-8-9 subregional titles, including a run to the Class 3A state semifinal round in 2020.
Swaim is The Tribune-Democrat All-Area Team Defensive Player of the Year in 2021, a successful follow-up to his Player of the Year nod last season.
“My role on the defensive side was just to do what the scheme was, do what the scheme told me to do, make the plays I was supposed to make and try not to do too much,” said Swaim, a 4.0 student who recently signed with NCAA Division I FCS program St. Francis University, where he is projected to play outside linebacker.
This season, the 6-foot, 195-pound Swaim completed 65 of 123 passes for 1,225 yards, 15 touchdowns and five interceptions. He carried 119 times for 1,036 yards and 17 touchdowns while averaging 8.7 yards a carry and producing four games of more than 100 rushing yards. Swaim had 2,261 total yards this fall.
On defense, he made 49 solo stops and 105 tackles, with a sack, two interceptions and a fumble recovery.
Swaim has 7,151 total offensive yards – including 3,745 passing and 3,092 rushing yards – and 287 tackles in his Bedford career.
“It’s been interesting to go from safety to defensive end,” Swaim said of the move he made from his sophomore to his junior season. “That’s a pretty big switch. It’s fun. I just try to get after it on defense.
“That’s really what you need to do. If you get after it and get to the ball.
“I was used at outside linebacker. It was really nice,” Swaim said of his senior season. “You get a little bit of everything. You’re in between, so you can play the pass, but you’re also close to the box, so you can play the run. You can play a little bit of both.
“You’re not one- dimensional.”
Swaim was part of four Bedford teams that went a combined 36-12, with three 10-win seasons since 2019 (30-6).
“The three-year win total the last three years is the highest three-year total in Bedford history, and Bedford has a long history of success,” Bedford coach Kevin Steele said.
“The biggest thing would be Merc was such a tremendous competitor,” Steele added of Swaim’s impact on those numbers. “In everything he did, he never took a minute off.”
Swaim’s versatility paid huge dividends on Steele’s defensive unit.
“He started off as a safety,” Steele said. “Last year, we needed a defensive end in our 4-3 defense and he stepped in and did an unbelievable job.
“He was a force.
“This year, we moved him to linebacker, which I believe is his natural position on defense,” Steele said. “He had 16 tackles against Central in the playoff game. He was phenomenal that night (in a 20-14 loss).”
Swaim also had 12 tackles in a 54-12 playoff win over Clearfield. He finished with 28 stops in the final two games of a 10-2 season, with both losses coming to District 6 champion Central, a PIAA Class 3A semifinalist.
“The success we had this year was great,” Swaim said.
“We had the heartbreaking loss to Central at the end, but it’s hard to dwell on that when the team had all the success we had.”
Mike Mastovich is a sports reporter and columnist for The Tribune-Democrat. He can be reached at 814-532-5083. Follow him on Twitter @Masty81.
