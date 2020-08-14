Todd Koenig never took the easy path to football success.
Koenig instead opted to bide his time, put in extra work and utilize his natural talent as a star at Bishop Carroll Catholic High School and Ohio University at the NCAA Division I level.
So, it didn’t surprise former Bishop Carroll football coach Craig Sponsky when, at age 28, Koenig changed his career path and enlisted in the U.S. Navy. He eventually became a Navy SEAL.
“He hit the age of 28 and that’s the cap for the age to become a Navy SEAL,” said Sponsky, who now resides and works in Palm Beach, Florida. “He did it the hard way. He had to enlist in the Navy. He advanced straight up through.”
Sounds familiar to those who played with or competed against Koenig, The Tribune-Democrat Defensive Player of the All-2000s football team.
A defensive back and running back, Koenig was a key part of an extremely talented Bishop Carroll team that advanced to the PIAA Class A championship game on a snowy December afternoon in 2003. The Huskies finished as state runner-up to Southern Columbia, a program still winning gold medals as evidenced by its 2019 finish in Class AA.
“The most important thing and the thing that sticks with you is just the chemistry and the camaraderie the team had,” Koenig said during a telephone interview. “We were a small team, maybe 30 or 35 guys on that team. We were close with each other. We knew each other well. We trusted each other.
“That combined with the level of coaching we had by a very dedicated coaching staff were two huge pieces to our formula for success.”
Sponsky’s Huskies won their first 14 games in 2003, including a 49-14 win over Northern Cambria in the District 6-A final at Mansion Park followed by state playoff victories over Clarion-Limestone (18-7) and Springdale (28-20). Southern Columbia won 49-20 on a snowy Hersheypark Stadium field.
“I remember feeling like we were breaking new paths,” said Koenig, a two-year starter on those powerhouse Huskies squads of the early 2000s. “There was a lot of success in our program. This was our first shot at the state title. We had a lot of successful people around us in the past – the Crookshanks, the Piccionis and the Lavericks – who helped build the program. They showed us what success and hard work looked like.
“This game was new to us, though,” he said of the state final. “This was the first time we were on this different stage. I remember the feeling, ‘We’re finally doing something new. We’re taking it a step further.’ We were prepared. We treated it like we treated any other game.”
Koenig was Tribune-Democrat Player of the Year in 2003 and a first-team Associated Press All-State selection as a defensive specialist.
He had 83 tackles, with 44 solo stops, during his senior season and broke up seven passes with one interception. Koenig forced two fumbles and recovered four fumbles.
The 6-foot-2, 192-pounder also was a key part of the Huskies offense with 1,722 rushing yards, 30 touchdowns and 188 points.
“Of all the highly heralded kids we had, Todd may have been the kid who worked the hardest to achieve what he achieved,” Sponsky said. “And he had to wait in line. Todd had to wait until his junior year and he just developed.
“That was partly because of the talent we had at the time.”
Koenig was recruited by several mid-sized Division I programs and signed with Ohio University, which was coached by Johnstown native and former Nebraska head coach Frank Solich.
In 34 games played for the Bobcats during his final three seasons, Koenig collected 222 tackles, with 120 solo stops. He had two sacks and two interceptions. The defensive back helped the Bobcats win a Mid-American Conference (MAC) East Division title. The Bobcats had a berth in the conference title game as well as an appearance in the 2007 GMAC Bowl.
“I felt comfortable with Ohio and it turned out to be a great opportunity with four seniors leaving right after my freshman year,” Koenig said. “Some spots opened up for a starting role.”
Koenig said his time at Bishop Carroll and competing in the Laurel Highlands Athletic Conference also prepared him for the Division I level of college ball.
“The area has a lot of talent and a very high level of high school football,” Koenig said. “That and the coaching staff we had put a lot of the senior players my year in a great spot to compete to play in college.
“It was all progressive, everything you learn and try to incorporate in high school. You were building on top of what you learned in high school,” he added. “It was a transition, but it was almost as if I could keep on running and take this new coaching and this new philosophy and high level of play and keep on running. The foundation was set at Carroll.”
Koenig signed with the Cleveland Browns as an undrafted free agent and later had a tryout with the Buffalo Bills. Neither NFL opportunity worked out.
While training with a group of elite athletes in advance of his draft year, Koenig was introduced to a physical fitness and training business. He took over a franchise in Charlotte, North Carolina.
“The business was doing well. It was rewarding,” Koenig said. “I felt like something was missing and the deeper I dug, the more I was getting pulled toward service. I looked into those avenues to see what options were on the table.”
He’s been a Navy SEAL for seven years.
“That’s the story that sums up Todd,” Sponsky said. “You go in unheralded, the hard way, through the Navy SEAL program. To make it through the program is unrivaled in itself. But he got two of the three awards presented, coming out of his training class. That is Todd Koenig.”
