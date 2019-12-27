With Westmont Hilltop’s defense effectively limiting Portage Area’s senior scoring tandem of Kara Dividock and Abbi Riskus during the opening quarter in Thursday’s girls basketball game, Mustangs coach Lance Hudak saw an opportunity for sophomore guard Lauren Shaffer.
“We noticed, especially early, (Westmont Hilltop) really seemed to be focusing on Kara (Dividock) and Abbi (Riskus) defensively,” Hudak said after his Mustangs defeated the Hilltoppers 47-36 during the first-round of the second High School Holiday Shootout at 1st Summit Arena @ Cambria County War Memorial.
“I saw Lauren Shaffer and talked to her and said, ‘You have some wide-open lanes.’ Lauren is usually defense-first, rebounding, distributing the ball. I said, ‘Today, take those drives.’ She started doing that, taking those jump shots, attacking the hoop. That was big for us.”
Shaffer had five field goals and 16 points as well as six rebounds to pace the 6-0 Mustangs, who played a Thursday afternoon contest in the middle of a six-game schedule that included both boys and girls games at the War Memorial.
In boys action, Conemaugh Township beat Penn Cambria 65-57 in Thursday morning’s contest; Forest Hills edged Conemaugh Valley 64-59; Westmont Hilltop topped Ferndale 83-35; and Greater Johnstown edged Bishop McCort Catholic 66-61 in overtime.
In the other girls game on Thursday, Bishop McCort Catholic and Bishop Guilfoyle Catholic played. The Marauders topped the Crimson Crushers 47-40.
Westmont Hilltop held a slim 8-7 first-quarter advantage as the youthful Hilltoppers defense kept Dividock, who is nearing 1,000 career points, and Riskus without a point.
“We were able to shut their shooter down,” said Westmont Hilltop coach Ron Flick, who starts two juniors, two sophomores and a senior on a 3-3 squad. “We did a really good job focusing on her because she can make them from anywhere.”
Dividock finished with three points.
Riskus had 14 points, five rebounds and two steals.
The Mustangs gradually pulled away, taking a 20-15 halftime advantage and pushing the margin to 10 points at 33-23 in the third quarter and 42-32 in the fourth. Portage held a late 13-point lead until Olivia Berg made a basket in the closing seconds. A senior, Berg had a team-high 11 points. Junior Grace Gardill hit three 3-pointers for nine points and pulled down four boards.
Junior Lauren Lavis had six rebounds.
“We just made too many unforced errors,” Flick said. “We’re just young and inexperienced for that type of game. They’re just not seeing it yet. It’s getting better. Portage is a really good team and we knew they’d be tough.
“We had opportunities on transition on fast breaks. We missed. There were five or six, maybe even 10 points, out there in the first half that we could have scored in transition and we didn’t convert. But I’m happy with the effort. These girls work hard.”
Portage’s Shaffer had 11 second-half points and pulled down four rebounds in the final two quarters.
“She is just an athlete,” Hudak said. “Every sport she plays she’s fast. She’s 110 percent on both ends of the floor. Rebounding the ball, she just gets in there.
“She’s so fast and gets in there between the bigs and just pulls the rebounds down. Rebounding is all heart and that kid is all heart.”
Hudak said the Mustangs defense provided the offense an opportunity to catch up.
“Nine-day break. Playing in a venue like this, which obviously is a lot different with the depth behind (the baskets),” Hudak said. “Tough sledding offensively shooting the ball, foul shots.
“But the old adage is you can always play defense. Just keep bearing down. Play defense.
“Rebound. See what happens.
“We held them to single digits most of the quarters. We just kept grinding.”
Conemaugh Township 65, Penn Cambria 57: In the early boys game on Thursday, the Indians opened the third quarter on a 13-0 run to erase a seven-point halftime deficit en route to a victory over the Panthers.
“In the second half we made a defensive change and we were able to handle the press better,” Conemaugh Township coach Chuck Lesko said of his 7-1 team. “All five of our guys scored in the third quarter. We were more balanced.”
Tyler Poznanski had 24 points, including eight field goals and seven free throws to lead the Indians. Jackson Byer had 19 points, with nine field goals made.
Penn Cambria (4-3) used a 20-11 second-quarter scoring advantage to lead 36-29 at halftime. But the Indians posted a 20-6 scoring advantage in the third.
Jake Tsikalas led the Panthers with 13 points, and Garrett Harrold had 11 points.
Forest Hills 64, Conemaugh Valley 59: The Rangers used a fourth-quarter surge to hold off the Blue Jays as Carson Berkhimer scored 17 points to earn player of the game.
Damon Crawley finished with 14 points and Jeremy Burda had 13 as the Rangers earned their first win of the season (1-4).
Logan Kent fronted the Blue Jays with 18 points. Jake Richards had 13 points and Jarod Roberts had 10 points for Conemaugh Valley (3-3).
“It was a pretty even game,” Forest Hills coach Dom Vescovi said. “It was a big game of runs. We’d go up 10, they’d push back. They came out in man (defense) in the third quarter and it gave us fits. We got it together in the fourth quarter. It was a good game by both teams.
Westmont Hilltop 83, Ferndale 35: Ashton Fortson scored a game-high 17 points and pulled down 10 rebounds to earn the most outstanding player award as the Hilltoppers topped the Yellow Jackets.
“We were worried since we had played them earlier (in the Westmont Tip-off Tournament), but we came out focused,” Westmont Hilltop coach Dave Roman Jr. said.
“I’m proud of the kids and the effort that we got. We were able to build the lead and then get everyone into the game.”
In addition to Fortson, 11 other Hilltoppers were in the scoring column with Dylan Craft supplying 14 points.
Chance Kelly had eight points to lead the Yellow Jackets.
Greater Johnstown 66, Bishop McCort 61 (OT): Player of the game Josiah Wyatt-Taylor scored a game-high 19 points as the Trojans outlasted the Crimson Crushers in overtime.
Izzy Britt and Isaiah Matula chipped in 11 points each for Greater Johnstown, which remains unbeaten at 4-0.
Grant Jeanjaquet and Zach Ramach supplied 14 and 13 points, respectively for Bishop McCort (2-5).
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.