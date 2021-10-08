CAIRNBROOK, Pa. – Early on during Friday’s game between Blacklick Valley and Conemaugh Township, the Vikings had everything going their way. They stopped the first two drives of the Indians by making defensive stops on fourth and one plays.
Blacklick Valley quarterback Kolten Szymusiak led the Vikings on a scoring drive the first time they had the ball, giving the visitors an early lead. However, everything changed late in the first quarter.
With the Vikings driving in Conemaugh Township territory, Szymusiak was injured on a big hit by Nathanael Snoeberger, and did not return. Blacklick Valley turned the ball over on downs on the next play, and did not score the rest of the way.
Conemaugh Township took advantage of two turnovers and had a long touchdown pass late in the first half to earn a 29-7 victory at Shade High School.
“They did a really good job of playing us in man,” Conemaugh Township coach Tony Penna Jr. said. “Tanner dropped it in there on the long pass before the half, and Ethan (Black) did the rest. Once he gets the ball in his hands, he is pretty tough. We were trying to get somebody free. In the second half, we did a good job of controlling the clock and playing some stingy defense.”
While the Indians could not finish drives early, the Vikings jumped out to an early lead. The first time they had possession they moved the ball 62 yards on 14 plays. Unlike the Indians, Blacklick Valley converted two fourth downs on the drive.
The first conversion was due to a targeting penalty that gave the Vikings 15 yards and a first down. The drive was capped off on a five yard touchdown pass from Szymusiak to Alex Reba on fourth and goal. Greg Hershberger kicked the extra point to give the visitors a 7-0 lead.
After Blacklick Valley’s second stop on a fourth-and-1 play, its offense looked ready to add to their lead. The Vikings quickly moved the ball into Indians territory.
However, on a third down play, Snoeberger hammered Szymusiak, knocking him out of the game. Backup quarterback Braydon Brown overthrew a pass on fourth down to give the ball back to the Indians.
Conemaugh Township turned defensive momentum into offense early in the second quarter. They moved the ball quickly into Vikings territory, thanks to a 27 yard pass from Shirley to Black. However, four plays later, the Indians again faced another fourth-and-1 situation.
This time, they converted on a 1-yard touchdown run by Thor O’Ship. The extra point was missed, keeping the Vikings in the lead, 7-6.
Neither team could string together a consistent offense the rest of the half. Conemaugh Township made one big play that gave them the lead at halftime. After forcing a three-and-out, and using their timeouts to save time on the clock, the Indians took possession on their own 29-yard line.
On first down, Shirley launched a deep pass along the right sideline that was slightly underthrown. Black reached back for the pass near midfield, and darted untouched into the end zone for a 71-yard touchdown. Had the ball not been short, the Vikings defender could have intercepted the ball, or at least knocked it away. Shirley ran in the two-point conversion to give the Indians a 14-7 halftime lead.
Another key story of the game was turnovers. Conemaugh Township had two turnovers, but the Vikings could not score any points from them. The Indians forced two Vikings turnovers, and scored touchdowns both times. They Indians defense added a safety late in the game, setting the final at 29-7.
“That’s what you have to do,” Blacklick Valley coach Rich Price said of the Indians cashing on the turnovers. “Conemaugh Township is a good team. “Tony and his staff do a real nice job. Once you give them extra possessions, they are going to take advantage of it.”
Friday served as senior night and homecoming for the Shade community, which is in the first year of its football co-op with Conemaugh Township.
The Indians band, cheerleaders and football team participated in the bonfire, pep rally and parade during the week leading up to the game. Madysen Bihun was crowned homecoming queen.
“This was a beautiful, beautiful week,” said Penna, Jr. “It’s really beautiful being a part of the Shade community. I really enjoyed it. I never experienced the pomp of this with the parade and everything. It was really nice. Our kids played hard. I’m happy for the Shade kids, and the seniors to go out as a winner on their field.”
