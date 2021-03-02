With four of his girls reaching double-digit scoring, Bishop McCort Catholic coach John Hahn had plenty of reasons to like the Crimson Crushers’ offense during a District 6 Class 2A first-round playoff game on Tuesday.
But the top-seeded Crimson Crushers’ defensive effort had just as big a role in a 77-57 victory over eighth-seeded Blairsville at the Osborne Street gymnasium.
“We changed up a lot of defenses,” said Hahn, whose team advanced to face fifth-seeded United at home on Friday. “We just kept switching defenses. We tried to go to a box-and-one, triangle-and-two, straight zone and 50.
“(Blairsville) wanted to play fast,” Hahn added. “We wanted to play fast. So, right there at the beginning was a little bit of ‘helter-skelter.’ Once we settled in – I know the nerves were going – we kind of got it under control.”
The Crimson Crushers benefited from four first-half 3-pointers by junior Ally Stephens, who finished with 18 points. Bishop McCort got a big finish by junior Lexi Martin, who scored 13 of her team-high 19 points in the second half.
Sophomore Bria Bair had 10 of her 15 points in the fourth quarter, including a perfect eight free throws made in the quarter and nine of 10 in the game. She also had seven rebounds. Junior Bailey Shriver had 12 points, 10 assists and six steals.
“I think our defense stepped up a lot,” Stephens said. “We had to shut down 22 (Lexi Risinger). She was a very good shooter. Rebounding was a little tough for us, but we stepped up. We became more of a team, passing and getting those open shots. We got the lead and we kept it up. We wanted to fight for it and we fought pretty hard.”
Risinger had 17 points in the first half but didn’t score again until hitting a pair of 3-pointers over the final 2:10 to finish with a game-best 23 points.
Julia Potts had 15 points, with two 3-pointers for Blairsville (12-9). The Bobcats began the season 0-4 but won 10 of its final 12 regular-season games, including eight straight wins while playing every day last week in order to collect enough points to enter the district playoffs.
“Ally Stephens was huge,” Hahn said. “She ended up with 18 points. But she was in man (defense) all night long, whether we were in box-and-one or triangle-and-two. She did a nice job on (Risinger).”
The Crimson Crushers led 20-17 after one quarter, but Blairsville took a 28-27 lead on a Potts 3-pointer with 3:39 remaining in the first half.
Risinger scored to push the Bobcats lead to three points.
After a Potts basket gave Blairsville a 32-29 advantage, Bishop McCort Catholic finished the first half on a 12-1 run to lead 41-33 at intermission.
The Crimson Crushers outscored the Bobcats 36-24 in the second half to pull away.
Blairsville had an advantage inside, with Risinger pulling down 11 rebounds and Hanna Artley grabbing 10 boards.
McCort’s defense and the balanced scoring helped the Crushers overcome the difficulty in the paint.
“You’ve just got to keep the person in front of you and you’ve got to box out,” Stephens said of her assignment to guard the dual-threat Risinger. “She was very strong, very physical, a very good player. My personal thing is I like to face-guard. I think face-guarding her frustrated her, but she is a very good player.”
