The 68th Sunnehanna Amateur Tournament for Champions will bring a field of 101 golfers to the Westmont course, including defending champion Preston Summerhays.
The tournament will begin Wednesday and conclude on Saturday at the par-70 Sunnehanna Country Club.
Summerhays shot a final-round 5-under 65 to finish with a Sunnehanna Amateur record-tying 14-under 266 – matching Allen Doyle’s score in 1992.
Summerhays, an Arizona State commit, became the youngest player to win the Amateur at 18 years, 2 days.
His father, Boyd Summerhays, played in the 1997 Sunnehanna Amateur, and the Summerhays name is well known in the golf world.
Also returning this year is 2020 Sunnehanna Amateur runner-up Travis Vick, a University of Texas player who shot a 7-under 63 in the final round and was three strokes off Summerhays’ pace overall. Summerhays and Vick have an 8 a.m. tee time.
Five players in last year’s top nine at Sunnehanna return, including Drexel University’s Connor Schmidt, a Peters Township High School graduate who tied for fourth last year, and Jonathan Yaun, who tied for seventh.
Schmidt and Yaun will tee off at 8:10 a.m.
Puwit Anupansuebai, who tied for ninth in 2020, will tee off at 8:20 a.m. with Notre Dame University’s Palmer Jackson, a graduate of Franklin Regional High School, and Max Steinlechner of North Carolina State University.
United High School and Coastal Carolina University graduate Brock Matava will start his round at 11:50 a.m.
Mike Mastovich is a sports reporter and columnist for The Tribune-Democrat. Follow him on Twitter @Masty81.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.