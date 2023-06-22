Defending champion Thomas Facciani and Derek Hayes have combined to win the past six City Championship tournaments at Berkley Hills Golf Course.
The two friends will try to extend that tradition as the 2023 City Championship opens on Friday on the par-71 course.
Facciani, who edged Hayes by a stroke in 2022, has three City Championship wins (2022, 2019, 2012), while Hayes has four (2021, 2020, 2018, 2017). Hayes also is a former Sunnehanna Country Club champion who has played in the Sunnehanna Amateur Tournament for Champions.
The first round will begin at 12:20 p.m. with Facciani, Hayes and Phil Keilman playing in the first threesome among a field of 24 golfers.
In 2022, Facciani and Hayes were tied going into the final hole. Hayes narrowly missed a birdie putt, and Facciani sank his birdie attempt to win. Facciani shot a 7-under-par 64 in the final round and was 13-under 200 in the three-day event. Hayes shot three rounds of 67 to close at 12-under 201.
Also in the field is former Indiana (Pa.) golfer Brady Moran of Richland, who won the Greater J Tournament in 2016 and 2012 and earned a spot in the Sunnehanna Amateur field in 2013. Aaron Patalune, who won the Greater J in 2011 and appeared in the Sunnahanna Amateur field in 2012, will play in the City Championship.
Historically, Kevin Berkley (2003, 20002, 2002, 2000, 1999, 1995, 1994, 1992) has eight City Championship titles, followed by J.B. Brown (1968, 1965, 1963, 1960, 1959, 1954) and Frank Lescinsky (1950, 1948, 1946, 1943, 1942, 1941) with six apiece, and Matt Moot (2011, 2010, 2009, 2008, 2007) with five crowns.
Alex Blaschak won the first City Championship in 1938 and had two other titles in 1955 and 1956. Medal play began in 1962.
This year's tournament will continue on Saturday and conclude on Sunday.
