St. Francis Athletic Director Susan Robinson Fruchtl announced the appointment of Ellie Davis as the next women’s soccer coach on Monday.
Davis becomes the 10th head coach in program history.
“We are thrilled to welcome Ellie Davis as our head women’s soccer coach,” said Robinson Fruchtl.
“Ellie’s plan for St. Francis women’s soccer stood out in the search process. She has been preparing for an opportunity like this and brings some unique life experiences that will benefit our student-athletes as they grow and develop into the people they are meant to be.”
Davis takes over a team that has won four Northeast Conference championships in the last nine seasons and has appeared in the title game in each of the last three.
The Red Flash haven’t missed out on the NEC Tournament since 2009.
“I feel fortunate to join St. Francis University to lead the women’s soccer team,” said Davis. “After speaking to the search committee and visiting campus, I could sense the importance of the student body, the athletics department, the university and the community among all those I met. Their emphasis on developing players as people and students as well as athletes has always been important to me.”
“I would like to thank Susan Robinson Fruchtl and the search committee for this great opportunity. Thanks to Tom Brown at Sam Houston State, and Dave Lombardo and Scott Gerseny at James Madison for providing me with invaluable experiences.
“There are many more people in my life that have been influential and helped me reach this point and I thank them all. I can’t wait to get there and get started.”
Davis receives her first opportunity as a Division I head coach after spending time as an assistant coach at Sam Houston State, James Madison, St. Bonaventure and Indiana University.
In her most recent stop at Sam Houston State, Davis increased the program’s win total by 250% between the 2016 and 2017 season and helped the team maintain a 3.4 cumulative GPA over two seasons.
Davis’s coaching experience isn’t limited to the collegiate game. She has experience as a head coach at the club level, leading the East Region Olympic Development Program (ODP) team since 2016.
Prior to her time with ODP, Davis was the 18-19U coach at Tophat Soccer Club in Atlanta, Georgia.
A graduate of Clemson University, Davis played for the Mile High Mustangs, Jacksonville Jade and New Jersey Wildcats of the W-League after graduating.
She possesses a United States Soccer Coaches National B License and an Advanced National Diploma.
Quotes
Dave Lombardo – Former coach at James Madison University: “St. Francis athletics has made an outstanding hire with Ellie Davis. She has been committed to the growth and development of soccer players and the game itself, for quite a long time. She knows the game very well, is outstanding from the training aspect, and is meticulous in the details that are required to run an effective D-I soccer program. Most importantly, she is a quality person who treats people decently. I’m excited to watch her and St. Francis women’s soccer’s success down the road.”
Tom Brown – Head coach at Sam Houston State: “Ellie was a great asset to our program helping train our players and working with recruits. I am excited to see her have this opportunity to be the head coach at St. Francis. She has had a lot of varied experiences that I feel will serve her well.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.