ALTOONA, Pa. – In his much-anticipated Double-A debut, Henry Davis delivered. The 2021 No. 1 overall draft pick hit a two-run home run as Altoona defeated Somerset 4-3 on Tuesday night at Peoples Natural Gas Field.
Davis, who hit five home runs at High-A Greensboro this season, drove a 2-2 pitch down the left-field line that wrapped around the foul pole for a two-run shot in the fifth inning, scoring Jared Triolo. The blast was estimated to have traveled 407 feett and left the bat at 110 mph. He finished the night 1-for-2 with a hit-by-pitch and a walk, becoming the fourth No. 1 draft pick to have played for the Curve and first position player to do so.
Davis scored from third for first run of the game for the Curve in the first inning on a wild pitch from Somerset starter Jhony Brito. Altoona went on to score an insurance run in the eighth on an RBI groundout from Liover Peguero, his 19th RBI of the season.
Altoona received a strong start from Luis Ortiz, who went 4 2/3 innings and struck out a season-high eight batters. He allowed one run on one hit and four walks. Enmanuel Mejia recorded the final out of the fifth inning and earned credit for the win. Duane Underwood Jr. made an MLB rehab appearance in the sixth inning, delivering a scoreless frame on one double and one walk. He threw 18 pitches with 11 strikes.
J.C. Flowers earned the save with a three-inning performance, allowing two runs on four hits. Brandon Lockridge hit a sacrifice fly in the seventh inning, scoring Anthony Volpe to make it a 3-2 game. Elijah Dunham then hit a solo home run in the ninth for Somerset’s final run of the game. It was the first save of the season for Flowers.
Triolo finished the night 3-for-4 with a stolen base and two runs scored. It was his seventh multi-hit game of the season.
