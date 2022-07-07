Area basketball players can improve their skills at the 35th edition of the Dave Roman Basketball Shooting Camp over the next two weeks at Windber Community Building, 1605 Graham Ave.
There is a camp for boys in grades 5-12 from 8 to 11:45 a.m. running between Monday and Friday. From July 18-22, the boys session will take place from 12:30 to 4:15 p.m.
Girls in grades 5-12 are slated to partipate from 12:30 to 4:15 p.m. in a five-day camp running from Monday through Friday. On July 18-22, the girls session will run from 8 to 11:45 a.m.
Progressive instruction will occur throughout the five days of camp.
Many area players that scored over 1,000 and 2,000 career points received instruction from Dave Roman Sr., known as “The Shot Doctor.”
For more information, contact Roman at 814-288-3046 or check out the camp’s page at www.facebook.com/DaveRomanShootingCamp.
