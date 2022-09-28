ALTOONA, Pa. – Having already beaten Central Cambria sophomore Marley Ratchford twice this season, Forest Hills junior Nadia Daubert knew it going to take another superb performance to claim her third victory in Wednesday’s District 6 Class 2A singles championship match.
Ratchford took an early lead in both sets, but Daubert dug deep to end each set on a roll. Daubert won four straight games in the first set and prevailed in five consecutive to close the second in a 6-3, 6-3 victory to become the first Ranger to win a District 6 singles crown since Angie Schrock in 1998.
“It feels great,” Daubert said after the 1-hour, 16-minute match at Mansion Park that featured plenty of lengthy rallies. “It’s been a long time.
“My coach’s season is coming to an end. I’m just trying to get him a win.”
Daubert referred to Forest Hills coach John Waksmunski, who is in his 46th season. He pointed out a few things Daubert excelled at to edge Ratchford.
“It was her mental toughness,” Waksmunski said.
“She moves the ball around, she works on all her shots – the drop shot, lobs, ground strokes, ground stroke easy, change the pace.
“She tries to get the person off the center of the court, off the one side and try to hit to the other, try to keep them guessing. She had a good game plan.”
No. 1 seeded Daubert defeated No. 2 seed Ratchford 7-5, 4-6, 12-10 on Sept. 1 and 6-4, 6-4 on Sept. 22 during their Laurel Highlands Athletic Conference matches. The junior saved her best match for Wednesday. With the win, Daubert will face the District 4 champion on Nov. 4 in Hershey.
“She’s probably the best competition I’ve had this year,” Daubert said of Ratchford, the younger sister of two-time District 6 doubles champion Emma Ratchford. “I beat her twice before, but they were both really close matches so I wasn’t overly confident going into this one. This is probably the best match I’ve played all season.”
Six points went to deuce in the tightly contested match.
After not advancing to the district singles tournament as a freshman, Ratchford was proud to advance to the final.
“I think this is definitely a building year,” Ratchford said. “I didn’t make it to district singles last year, so this was definitely was the first goal for me.
“Hopefully next year, I can get the gold and be more used to this.”
Ratchford won the first two games and held a lead at 3-2. However, Daubert took the final four games. In the clincher, Daubert won two lengthy rallies to prevail.
“She’s a very consistent player, so she hits everything back,” Ratchford said of Daubert. “I tried to stay more calm.
“It’s very nerve-wracking. I tried to stay out of my head and play my game. I’m pretty happy with the way I played.”
Ratchford’s game has grown in so many areas, according to her coach.
“It was a great match,” Central Cambria coach Kim Cavalier said. “I’m really proud of Marley. She did well, executed her shots. She hit some nice deep shots.
“It’s going to help her tremendously (playing in Wednesday’s district final).
“Sometimes you learn more from losses than you do wins. Her game has improved so much just from the beginning of the season.”
Ratchford regrouped in the second set, winning three out of the first four games, which included two going to deuce.
Daubert came charging back to win five straight games. She altered her approach by relying less on one of her best shots.
“I didn’t do too many drop shots,” Daubert said. “I think my backhand was really working. All I think is, ‘Just take it one point at a time.’ I know I can bring it back. That’s usually what I’m good at. I definitely felt more confident towards the end of each set.
“I just needed to stay focused. I just needed to think to myself that I could do it and I’ve done it before.”
Waksmunski hopes Daubert’s victory can lead to more future success.
“I think it will be good for school recruiting,” Waksmunski said. “Tennis is a really hard sport to learn. To get the kids out for this, it’s pretty hard.
“This is really worth it. This is special for her. She feels great, and I’m glad she could do it.
“This is what you play for, to go to Hershey.”
Jake Oswalt is a copy editor for The Tribune-Democrat. Follow him on Twitter @TheWizOfOz11.
