LORETTO, Pa. – Joe Haigh recruited Jada Dapaa to St. Francis University. On Saturday afternoon, he was wishing he hadn’t.
“I recruited her as much for who she was as a person as for the basketball, but, strictly basketball, I saw a kid who was a great rebounder,” said Haigh, now an assistant coach at Northeast Conference rival Sacred Heart after winning 93 games as head coach of the Red Flash. “I thought she was a Draymond Green-type player.”
Proving Haigh a shrewd judge of talent, Dapaa has had a sensational first year as a starter for the Flash, and she put on a command performance against her former coach with 17 points, 21 rebounds and six assists in a 74-68 victory on her senior day at DeGol Arena.
It was Dapaa’s sixth straight double-double. Fellow Red Flash seniors Jenna Mastellone and Lili Benzel netted 17 and 15 points, respectively, to help St. Francis snap a three-game losing streak and improve to 8-20 overall and 8-9 with one game left in conference play before the tournament.
St. Francis upperclassmen Dapaa, Mastellone, Benzel, Jordan McLemore and Kayley Kovac accounted for 57 points and 31 rebounds in the win.
“It’s emotional knowing these are the last two games I’ll ever play on this court,” said Mastellone, who actually went through senior recognition in 2021 before a transfer opened up the opportunity for her to take a COVID exemption and come back. “Everyone was in high spirits, good moods. Then we went into the game and everyone was happy, excited and we had a lot of energy. When we start with energy, we tend to play better.”
Sophomore Kaitlyn Maxwell added 10 points.
Dapaa scored 11 points in the third quarter when she got to the foul line 10 times and threw a baseball pass into the basket at the buzzer for a 54-46 Red Flash lead after snaring her 15th rebound and dribbling to half court with the clock running down.
St. Francis outscored the Pioneers by 10 in the quarter and led the rest of the way.
“You just kind of toss it up and hope for the best and it just went in,” Dapaa said. “That was a lot of energy going into the fourth quarter.”
The 5-foot-11 Dapaa now has pulled down 20 or more rebounds in a game three times since Jan. 23. She should break the Red Flash single-season rebound mark of 366 rebounds held by the great Jess Zinobile when St. Francis hosts Mount St. Mary’s on Thursday. Dapaa finished Saturday’s contest with 362, placing her third in program history – Zinobile also holds the second spot.
Dapaa entered the weekend fourth in the nation with 12.3 rebounds per game.
“I always say rebounds are kind of 50-50 balls. It could be anyone’s, so why not let it be yours?” Dapaa said. “Rebounding’s an opportunity to give extra possessions for your team, which turns into scores, which turns into winning games. If that can be my contribution to the team, then I’m going to try to do that.
“It’s want. It’s just going after it. Boxing out is something that’s kind of underrated.”
Haigh recruited all the seniors being honored except McLemore, a transfer from Hartford. He took a leave of absence early in the 2018-19 season and eventually resigned after 10 years on the Red Flash bench, six as head coach which included an NCAA Tournament appearance in 2018.
His family currently lives in a split home, with his two sons attending and playing basketball for Bishop Guilfoyle in Altoona. He got to come back and visit them last month.
“A lot of people go through the situations where you put a lot of yourself into a job and then you’re out of work and have to start over. That makes it difficult,” an emotional Haigh said. “The positive is seeing all the people that came out. So many of the fans are the same and they were awesome.”
It looked like St. Francis was going to have the lead going into the half until Sacred Heart’s Sonia Smith banked in a 14-footer and was bumped for the three-point play with 5.0 seconds left to put the Pioneers up 30-28. Maxwell had a chance to tie it as time expired, but her running bank shot came off the rim.
Sacred Heart led most of the first quarter and was up 20-16 after 10 minutes despite Mastellone’s game-high seven points.
