NORTH ANDOVER, Mass. – The St. Francis University women's basketball team ended its road trip with a 69-64 loss at Merrimack on Saturday afternoon.
St. Francis senior forward Jada Dapaa recorded a double-double with a career-high 19 points with seven converted field goals. She tied her career high with three steals and added 16 rebounds. Dapaa's 19 points broke her previous career-high of 17 set on Jan. 6 vs. St. Francis Brooklyn. She recorded her fifth double-double of the season and her sixth game with at least 15 rebounds.
Aaliyah Moore tied her career high with eight points and nine rebounds. Jordan McLemore (11 points) and Jenna Mastellone (10) each scored in double digits.
Merrimack's Kate Mager had a game-high 20 points and Jayme DeCesare recorded a 10-point, 10-rebound double-double.
St. Francis fell behind 16-1 in the first six minutes of the game and were down 27-12 after one quarter. In the second quarter, Merrimack staked to a 36-16 lead over halfway through before St. Francis scored the only six points in the final 4:30.
The Red Flash went on a 7-0 run to open the second half and cut the deficit to single digits at 36-29. Merrimack slowly regained a 10-point lead, 48-38, by the end of the third quarter.
In the fourth quarter, St. Francis rallied to cut the Merrimack lead to 56-54 with 4:42 left. Merrimack responded with five points to take a 59-54 lead and maintained at least a three-point lead the rest of the way. The Warriors hit all of their free throws down the stretch to clinch a 69-64 win.
One game after she set a career high with nine rebounds, Moore tied that mark. She also tied her career-high eight points she previously set on Nov. 20 vs. Longwood.
St. Francis returns home for a matchup with first-place Fairleigh Dickinson at 7 p.m. Friday.
